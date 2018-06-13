Ontario Premier-designate Doug Ford speaks to the media following a meeting with industry representatives in Toronto on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

Doug Ford says he stands with Trudeau on trade despite clashing on other issues

TORONTO — Doug Ford says that while he may clash with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on issues like carbon pricing, he will stand side by side with the federal government when it comes to international trade and protecting Canadian jobs.

Ontario’s newly elected premier-designate stressed the need to present a united front during complex trade negotiations, even as he reaffirmed his plan to scrap the provincial cap-and-trade system and fight upcoming federal rules on carbon pricing.

“Are we going to have some differences internally within the family per se? I’m sure we’ll have a few bumps,” Ford told reporters on Wednesday.

“When it comes about international trade and working with the United States and Mexico, make no mistake about it … we’re going to stand side by side.”

Ford said that while he understands U.S. President Donald Trump is sticking up for his country in recent remarks criticizing Canada and the prime minister, “name-calling” won’t help resolve disagreements on trade between the two countries.

His comments come after Trump called Trudeau “weak” and “dishonest” in a Twitter post over the weekend after the prime minister spoke against American tariffs on steel and aluminium.

Ford, who met with industry representatives to discuss NAFTA talks on Wednesday, said the American tariffs will hurt jobs on both sides of the border and should be lifted.

“Nothing is beneficial from getting into an argument with each other, it just doesn’t benefit companies, it doesn’t benefit people,” he said.

Ford’s willingness to set aside partisanship and side with the prime minister is “refreshing and encouraging,” and shows he recognizes how high the stakes are for Ontario on this issue, said Myer Siemiatycki, professor of politics at Toronto’s Ryerson University.

“For all the risks — and the risks are real — that we now confront on the trade front, this tension between Canada and the United States has created an opportunity for Mr. Ford to step up, be heard and strike a note that is very much not partisan and may be different from what voters and the people of Ontario had previously expected of Mr. Ford,” he said.

The fact that public opinion is rallying behind Trudeau may be one factor affecting Ford’s decision, however, “there could be an element of let’s demonstrate a degree of national commitment, of ability to play well in the sandbox,” the professor said.

“Most important, it’s a recognition that Ontario needs prime minister Trudeau to be strong, to be clear, to be supported, that any divisiveness of attitudes or views among Canada’s political leaders would only erode Canada and Ontario’s position,” he said.

The Progressive Conservative leader said his top priority is protecting jobs for Ontario workers, which he said he plans to achieve by making the province more globally competitive through lower hydro rates and the elimination of the cap-and-trade system.

Ford did not, however, say whether he would offer specific support for steel workers — something both outgoing Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne and NDP Leader Andrea Horwath have called for.

Horwath urged the premier-designate on Wednesday to provide relief for steel and aluminum workers, such as guaranteed loans for companies in that industry and a package to support individual employees whose jobs are affected.

On Thursday, Ford will sit down with Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Canadian ambassador to the United States David MacNaughton for a briefing on NAFTA talks.

Previous story
Freeland calls tariffs ‘absurd’ after meeting U.S. Senate committee
Next story
Syncrude oilsands tailings plan approved by regulator despite deficiencies

Just Posted

WATCH: Expanded police dog training facility opens in Innisfail

The RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre’s grand re-opening was Wednesday

Murderer was delusional: psychiatrist

Trial hears Jordan Koizumi had schizophrenia for years before killing woman in October 2016

Red Deer genealogical society celebrates 40 years of helping people discover their roots

“It broadens your horizons,” says member

Lacombe council develops road map for next three years

Outlining City Council’s next three years, the Lacombe strategic plan includes expanding… Continue reading

Judge delays decision on whether a murder case took too long to get to trial

Defence lawyer wants second-degree murder charge stayed in connection with 2015 stabbing

WATCH: Red Deer church bells ring out for 49 victims of Florida shooting

Gaetz Memorial United Church takes stand for inclusion

Lawmaker urges Russian women to be vigilant with WCup fans

MOSCOW — A senior Russian lawmaker advised Russian women Wednesday to be… Continue reading

Toronto director first woman to helm Pixar short

TORONTO — The latest Pixar short is packed with firsts: the first… Continue reading

World Cup 2026: A primer on the expanded tournament coming to North America

The 2026 World Cup has been awarded to Canada, the U.S. and… Continue reading

Sex, love, loss: Little is off limits on ‘Red Table Talk’

NEW YORK — Sex, love and loss, self-harm, addiction and recovery: There… Continue reading

St. Paul raccoon reaches roof after scaling downtown tower

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A raccoon that became an internet sensation by… Continue reading

Red Deer remembers ‘staples of community’

Cecil Swanson and his son Gary Swanson died Friday in Red Deer

Marking Tabasco’s 150th birthday with a tour of Avery Island

AVERY ISLAND, La. — One of the world’s most famous condiments is… Continue reading

Former RDC Kings hockey player Nick Fountain well on the road to recovery

Nick Fountain is usually heavy into his off-season training regime by this… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month