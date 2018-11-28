NS company spokesman Erik Kroeze said Wednesday that the commission will look at making payments to Dutch Holocaust survivors and direct family members of Jews who died at the hands of the Nazis. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Dutch rail company to pay reparations for WWII deportations

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch national railway company is setting up a commission to investigate how it can pay individual reparations for its role in mass deportations of Jews by Nazi occupiers during World War II.

In a written statement, the rail company, NS, said that its involvement in the deportations “is a black page in the history of our country and our company.”

Company spokesman Erik Kroeze said Wednesday that the commission will look at making payments to Dutch Holocaust survivors and direct family members of Jews who died at the hands of the Nazis. He said it is not yet clear how many people could be eligible.

Kroeze said it is too early to say when the commission, which has yet to be appointed, will reach conclusions.

“For us it is important to put care ahead of speed,” he said.

More than 100,000 Jews — 70 per cent of the Dutch Jewish community — did not survive the war. Most were deported from the Netherlands and killed in Nazi concentration camps.

Most of the Dutch victims were rounded up in cities and taken by train to camps in the Netherlands before being sent to the border and put on German trains to concentration camps.

NS apologized for its role in the deportations in 2005.

But that was not enough for Salo Muller, a former physiotherapist with Amsterdam soccer club Ajax whose parents were sent by train to the Westerbork camp in the eastern Netherlands before being transported to Auschwitz, where they were murdered in the camp’s gas chambers.

Muller has pushed in recent years for reparations. His agreement with NS boss Roger van Boxtel was broadcast Tuesday night on Dutch current affairs show Nieuwsuur.

“What this means for me is that the NS sees that the suffering is not over; that very many Jews are still suffering,” Muller said on Nieuwsuur.

“That is why I am so happy that they now see, on moral grounds … that reparations will be paid.”

The Dutch railway company is not the first in Europe to confront its dark wartime history.

French railway company SNCF also has expressed regret for its role in transporting Jews during World War II. The railway acknowledges that SNCF’s equipment and staff were used to transport 76,000 Jews to Germany. SNCF has argued that it had no effective control over operations when France was under Nazi occupation from 1940 to 1944.

France’s government has paid more than $6 billion in reparations to French citizens and certain deportees.

The German government has paid around 70 billion euros in compensation for Nazi crimes, mainly to Jewish survivors.

By The Associated Press

Previous story
‘Baby Boomer’ retirements will cause a huge wave of business transfers: CFIB

Just Posted

Salvation Army to accept debit, credit card kettle donations in Red Deer

The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Kettle Campaign is going high-tech in Red… Continue reading

Pub server testifies at Red Deer murder trial

Server says she saw what looked like a knife in wounded murder victim’s hand

Dutch rail company to pay reparations for WWII deportations

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch national railway company is setting up… Continue reading

‘Baby Boomer’ retirements will cause a huge wave of business transfers: CFIB

TORONTO — Approaching “baby boomer” retirements will result in a huge transfer… Continue reading

Saskatchewan, PEI best places to install solar panels on your home, NEB says

OTTAWA — Installing solar panels already makes sense for most homeowners in… Continue reading

VIDEO: Red Deer couple decorate 105 Christmas trees in their home

Decorating the family Christmas tree is a chore for some, and a… Continue reading

Klefbom stars in overtime as Oilers top Stars 1-0; Koskinen earns shutout

EDMONTON — Ken Hitchcock earned his first home win as the new… Continue reading

Dustin Brown scores in overtime as Los Angeles Kings beat Vancouver Canucks 2-1

VANCOUVER — As far as Brock Boeser is concerned, the Vancouver Canucks… Continue reading

Alessia Cara plans social media break, calls out nastiness of online fan culture

TORONTO — Alessia Cara says she’s stepping away from her social media… Continue reading

What’s new on Netflix Canada, Crave and Amazon Prime Video in December

A look at what’s scheduled to be added to the catalogues of… Continue reading

Woman, 10-month-old girl killed in bear attack in Yukon

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her daughter, 10-month-old Adele Roesholt, were killed Nov. 26

Young Canadian women looking to reach final at FIFA U-17 World Cup

Coach Rhian Wilkinson dismisses any suggestion that Canada, just one win away… Continue reading

ABC to join ESPN, NFL Network in broadcasting NFL draft

ABC is joining the NFL draft broadcast business and will televise all… Continue reading

Call him Judge Jerry: Jerry Springer is getting court show

NEW YORK — Hopefully there won’t be any chairs in this courtroom.… Continue reading

Most Read