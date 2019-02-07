Students protesting in The Hague want to send a wake-up call to politicians in the Netherlands who are wrestling with how best to rein in greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Dutch students march for better climate policies

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Thousands of students skipped classes Thursday and marched past the Dutch parliament, calling for more ambitious climate policies in the Netherlands.

The noisy but peaceful demonstration by Dutch students follows similar marches in recent weeks in neighbouring Belgium that also have drawn thousands of protesters.

Organizers said they want to send a wake-up call to politicians in the Netherlands who are wrestling with how best to rein in greenhouse gas emissions.

They had hoped for some 3,000 marchers but got far more, although police did not immediately give an official estimate of the crowd’s size.

Students from across the Netherlands crammed into trains and buses, those from The Hague walked or rode their bicycles to gather in a park before setting off on a walk through the city.

“We’re here because we want the government to take quicker and better steps to improve the climate,” said 16-year-old Maartje Bood, who had travelled 200 kilometres (125 miles) from the northern city of Leeuwarden to take part in the march.

She and her friends were holding up a banner that said in Dutch, “We want the 11 cities race back,” a reference to a marathon speedskating race over frozen canals in the northern Netherlands that is only staged in very cold winters when the ice is thick enough. The last race was held in 1997.

The Dutch Environmental Assessment Agency said in a report last month that a court-set target of reducing emissions by 25 per cent from 1990 levels by 2020 is “out of reach.”

A group of about 350 scientists and researchers published an open letter in support of the march, saying it is “high time for tough measures to quickly and drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

Berber Neef, a 17-year-old student who told her school she was sick so she could attend the march, agreed.

“The earth is warming up, everyone knows that,” she said. “We need tougher measures. The government has to act.”

By The Associated Press

Previous story
Great-West Lifeco reports $710-million Q4 profit, raises dividend

Just Posted

Rural crime initiative focuses on repeat victims

Project Lock Up announced by RCMP and Alberta government on Tuesday

School buses cancelled around central Alberta

Extreme cold warning continues

Dutch students march for better climate policies

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Thousands of students skipped classes Thursday and marched… Continue reading

Great-West Lifeco reports $710-million Q4 profit, raises dividend

WINNIPEG — Great-West Lifeco Inc. raised its dividend as it reported a… Continue reading

Keep pressuring politicians for Red Deer hospital expansion, urges retiring city manager

Craig Curtis says election year is the perfect opportunity

WATCH: Red Deer high school students express importance of gay-straight alliances

David Eggen visited Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School Wednesday

Sport body suspends 15 players, both head coaches in wake of wild hockey brawl

HALIFAX — The body that oversees university sports in Atlantic Canada has… Continue reading

Canadian Anne-Catherine Tanguay two shots back at LPGA event

BARWON HEADS, Australia — Felicity Johnson made a late move up the… Continue reading

Toronto Maple Leafs honour legendary broadcaster Bob Cole during Senators game

TORONTO — The Maple Leafs paid tribute to legendary broadcaster Bob Cole… Continue reading

‘Anne with an E,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ lead Canadian Screen Awards nominees

TORONTO — The CBC series “Anne with an E” and “Schitt’s Creek”… Continue reading

Joe Pavelski stars in overtime as San Jose Sharks down Winnipeg Jets 3-2

WINNIPEG — Joe Pavelski knows the San Jose Sharks caught a break… Continue reading

Leonard, Lowry help Raptors beat Embiid, 76ers 119-107

PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Lowry had 20 points amid reports that Toronto has… Continue reading

Toronto Defiant to show Overwatch League season opener at giant sports bar

TORONTO — The NHL and NBA will share the many screens at… Continue reading

Inmate freed with help by Kim Kardashian West gets book deal

NEW YORK — An inmate whose life sentence was commuted thanks in… Continue reading

Most Read