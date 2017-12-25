E. coli outbreak from lettuce shows problems with produce traceability: expert

TORONTO — A Canadian expert in food distribution says he is surprised by how long it is taking for a recall to be issued after one death and dozens of illnesses in recent weeks have been linked to romaine lettuce contaminated with E. coli.

Sylvain Charlebois, a researcher in food distribution and policy at Dalhousie University, says these kinds of outbreaks are particularly dangerous during the holiday season, when people have busy schedules and generally do not watch what they eat.

Public health officials first warned of the E. coli outbreak early last week, saying 21 illnesses reported in three provinces were linked to romaine lettuce. Since then, one death and 40 illnesses have been reported in five provinces.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is now advising people in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador to consider other types of lettuce until more is known about the outbreak and the cause of contamination.

Charlebois says the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) rarely issues mandatory recalls, adding most are done on a voluntary basis because companies want to maintain their reputations with consumers.

He says it’s unusual for an outbreak to last more than a week without a recall, suggesting better traceability systems for produce are needed to pinpoint the cause.

“E. coli in lettuce is quite fatal — you don’t cook lettuce, so the risks are significant,” he said.

Charlebois said there is a growing interest in so-called blockchain systems for grocers in which all distributors share data digitally. In a traditional supply chain system, it can take major retailers such as Walmart about a week to trace the origins of produce because it can change hands up to 10 times before it reaches the store, he said. With the blockchain system, he added, it can take seconds.

“So when you have a situation like this, if you are using new technology, you can trace problems very quickly,” he said. “But now we have a case where traceability is probably an issue. … I would say the weakest aspect of our food safety system is traceability.”

The Public Health Agency of Canada published a notice online Thursday saying it is collaborating with its provincial counterparts, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Health Canada to investigate the E. coli outbreak.

“Based on the investigation findings to date, exposure to romaine lettuce has been identified as the source of the outbreak, but the cause of contamination has not been identified,” the agency said. ”The outbreak appears to be ongoing, as illnesses linked to romaine lettuce continue to be reported to the Public Health Agency of Canada. These illnesses indicate that contaminated romaine lettuce may still be on the market.”

So far, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador have each reported 13 cases, Ontario has had eight, New Brunswick five and Nova Scotia one. The agency also said the E. coli cases involve people between four and 80 years old, and 70 per cent are women.

Herb Schellhorn, microbiologist and professor at McMaster University, said the outbreak is caused by the most serious strain of E. coli, O157.

“This particular strain appeared about 40 years ago and has been a real problem and four per cent of cattle are infected,” he said. “Sometimes lettuce and other vegetables get contaminated and this causes a public health problem.”

He said a recall shouldn’t be issued until the source of the contamination can be pinpointed — something he acknowledged is difficult with products with a short shelf life.

Schellhorn added that advising people to avoid romaine lettuce is enough until officials can determine the cause.

“We need surveillance methodology that works really fast so we prevent human illness of this type,” he said. “This particular strain of E. coli is lethal for people, but not for everybody. … The chief danger is kidney and liver damage caused by this toxigenic strain of E. coli.”

Previous story
Yukon stops putting warning labels on liquor labels at after industry concerns
Next story
Winds of worry: U.S. fishermen fear forests of power turbines

Just Posted

Red Deer Emergency Services ‘keep watch’

Red Deer Emergency Services had a busy Christmas Eve and morning between… Continue reading

Boil water advisory in place for some Red Deer residents

A boil water advisory is in effect for some parts of Red… Continue reading

Man associated with gang activity found dead in North Vancouver: IHIT

Thirty-year-old Gavinder Grewal died in what police believe was a targeted incident

Ice sculptures nearly ready for viewing in New Hampshire

LINCOLN, N.H. — Hand-crafted ice castle sculptures are expected to be ready… Continue reading

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

Replay Red Deer Dec. 24

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Extreme cold warning in effect for Red Deer

Warning issued for some parts of Southern Alberta including Ponoka, Stettler

Cold weather blamed for low turnout for Salvation Army’s Christmas meal

Those who walked into the Salvation Army in Red Deer during lunch… Continue reading

VIDEO: In Christmas message, queen honours cities hit by terror

Queen Elizabeth II addresses the Commonwealth

Seamless reinvention: Celine Dion reborn with exuberant foray into high fashion

Met Gala proved the 49-year-old performer wasn’t defeated by the events of 2016

How much do you really know about Christmas?

Black Press Media puts your holiday knowledge to the test!

Replay Red Deer Dec. 24

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Teen charged with killing girlfriend’s parents, who worried he was a neo-Nazi

Buckley Kuhn-Fricker was so disturbed by what she discovered about her teenage… Continue reading

Photo: Santa Stampede

About 800 people wearing Santa Claus and reindeer costumes walk down Jozenji-dori… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month