Miners shout slogans outside Eldorado Gold offices during a protest in Athens, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. A Canadian mining company that is one of Greece’s largest foreign investors said Thursday it would not suspend operations in the country as it had threatened to do earlier this month, after starting a “constructive dialogue” with the government. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Eldorado Gold says arbitration panel rules in its favour in Greek dispute

Shares in Eldorado Gold Corp. closed 3.5 per cent higher on Wednesday after it announced that an arbitration panel had ruled in its favour in its dispute with the Greek government over its Madem Lakkos metallurgical plant.

The panel rejected allegations that a technical study was deficient and was in violation of a transfer contract and the environmental terms of the project, the Canadian miner said in a statement.

The Madem Lakkos plant is designed to treat ore concentrates from its Olympias gold and silver mine and Skouries development project, two of three deposits that are part of the Kassandra assets owned by Eldorado’s Greek subsidiary.

“We believe this decision provides a foundation to allow us to advance dialogue with the Greek government in order to define a mutually agreeable and clear path forward for our Kassandra investments,” Eldorado CEO George Burns said in a statement.

“We look to the Greek state to fulfil its obligations under the transfer contract including issuing the outstanding permits for the Skouries project. The full, efficient and responsible development of the Kassandra assets will benefit the Greek state and its citizens.”

In November, Eldorado suspended work at its Skouries project and threatened legal action because it said Greece’s Ministry of Energy and Environment had not issued the required permits.

Eldorado shares, which gained 6.5 per cent on Tuesday, rose by as much as 14 per cent to $1.30 on Wednesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange before closing up four cents at $1.18. The company’s stock began the year at $1.81.

Eldorado said it is working to improve its environmental impact in Greece, pointing out it recently submitted an updated technical study for the Skouries project which reduces its footprint by 40 per cent.

The gold and copper mine would have both open pit and underground operations.

Eldorado has operations in Turkey, Greece, Canada, Romania, Serbia and Brazil.

Previous story
New Chinese tariffs will force Canada to defend against U.S. competition: producers
Next story
Privacy commissioner calls for more legal remedies to harmful personal information

Just Posted

WATCH: Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre looks to future

The Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre is looking to the future. About… Continue reading

WATCH: Marijuana ‘edibles’ are among many cannabis issues the City of Red Deer looks to address

Situation is like “building an aircraft while we’re in flight,” says city councillor

Drunk driving laws change Monday

Changes include 90-day licence suspension for suspected drunk drivers

Extra courtroom being added to Red Deer’s existing courthouse

Justice can’t wait five years for new courthouse construction

Transgender Day of Visibility happens Saturday

Mini march at Red Deer City Hall

WATCH: New venue coming to Westerner Park in Red Deer in February

Other plans include potential hotel at Westerner Park

Alberta set to introduce bill for no-go zones around abortion clinics

EDMONTON — The Alberta government says it will introduce legislation Thursday to… Continue reading

Alberta to allow rehab of orphaned black bear cubs in coming weeks

EDMONTON — A ban on private rehabilitation of orphaned black bear cubs… Continue reading

Red Deerian helps RCMP recover 400 stolen vehicles

Stolen vehicles were full of firearms and drugs

RDC residences students will stay at Olds College to make room for 2019 Canada Winter Games athletes

For the first time Red Deer College students who live on campus,… Continue reading

Two men rob service stations with “machete-like” weapon

Charges are pending

Straws, coffee cups targets of Vancouver strategy to cut down on plastic garbage

Vancouver is the latest city in Canada to stir up opposition to… Continue reading

Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip OK after hip surgery

LONDON — The 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II is recovering after… Continue reading

Facebook revamps privacy policy in heels of scandal

NEW YORK — Facebook’s new privacy policy aims to explain the data… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month