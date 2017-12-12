Enbridge defends decision to sell onshore renewables as climate action increases

Enbridge defended its plan to sell its onshore renewable assets Tuesday on a day that saw major climate change commitments emerge from a conference in Paris.

Speaking at an investor conference in New York, company CEO Al Monaco said the sell-off made sense for now, but that it didn’t mean any fundamental shift for Enbridge away from renewables.

“We still believe in the notion that we are transitioning to a lower carbon future,” said Monaco.

The company has, however, singled out its onshore wind and solar farms scattered across North America as part of its planned $10 billion in asset sales, with a target of $3 billion to be sold next year.

Monaco said Enbridge was an early mover in the renewable space with numerous projects now built, and the planned sales are the result of strong valuations for a segment that doesn’t fit with the company’s core focus for now.

“Going forward we’ll de-emphasize on-shore renewables, and monetize at least half the assets, which … are highly valued in the marketplace today.”

High valuations for renewable projects also prompted TransCanada Corp. to sell off much of its renewable holdings while maintaining that it hasn’t made any fundamental shift away from the sector.

Enbridge, though, will still have significant exposure to the renewables space through its offshore wind projects underway in Europe. Monaco said that along with current commitments, the company sees anywhere from $5 billion to $10 billion in potential investments offshore after 2020.

Monaco’s comments come as companies and financial institutions continue to make shifts away from fossil fuels, with major commitments coming from the One Planet Summit in Paris.

The World Bank Group said Tuesday it would no longer finance upstream oil and gas projects after 2019, while French insurance giant AXA said it would completely sell off its roughly $1.1 billion oilsands and associated pipelines investments.

Late Monday, ExxonMobil Corp. also committed in regulatory filings to greater disclosure on the potential impacts of climate change policies.

Monaco said Enbridge also continues to work to improve transparency on climate change issues.

“It’s a big factor today in the marketplace. And environmental, social, and governance factors need to be well outlined to investors.”

Previous story
Moneywise: Ottawa changes changes to corporation tax rules
Next story
Transport Canada reports recall of Hyundai Elantras to fix problem braking system

Just Posted

WATCH: Finishing touches being put on Servus Arena

The finishing touches are being put on Red Deer’s newest arena. The… Continue reading

Suspect in police chase in court

RCMP opened fire twice while trying to arrest suspects in vehicle chase in October

New temporary beds will immediately help Red Deer homeless

The 20 new temporary beds approved for Safe Harbour’s warming centre cannot… Continue reading

Red Deer RCMP are seeking man posing as a police officer

Suspect is large, in his 30s, with red hair and beard

Update: “Someone knows something” – police

Motorist dies near Ponoka after loose tire collides with vehicle near Ponoka

Red Deer police seize rifles and shotguns from storage locker

A man and a woman facing nearly 200 charges after 29 firearms seized last month

Notley criticizes MLA who fired staffer after sex harassment complaint

Notley says if Jason Nixon was her house leader he’d be out of a job immediately.

Red Deer needs to find a solution to syringe debris: city manager

City will consider the problem during the 2018 operating budget talks

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer Dec. 10

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

VIDEO: B.C. to end geographic area rent increases, close fixed-term lease loopholes

Both clauses allowed landlords to raise rents above the max annual allowable rent increase

UPDATE: Train hits hydro pole, causes outage near Deltaport

No injuries reported but traffic in and out of Deltaport is blocked

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month