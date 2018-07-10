Energy stocks help lift Toronto market as oil prices also move higher

TORONTO — Energy stocks helped lift Canada’s main stock index at late morning as the price of oil also ticked higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 58.06 points to 16,510.40, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 157.38 points to 24,933.97. The S&P 500 index was up 9.98 to 2,794.15 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 14.66 points to 7,770.86.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.18 cents US, down from an average value of 76.35 cents US on Monday.

The August crude contract was up 22 cents to US$74.07 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down two cents to US$2.81 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down $4.90 to US$1,254.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was down two cents to US$2.83 a pound.

