Energy stocks help lift Toronto market as price of oil moves higher

TORONTO — The energy sector helped push Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading as the price of oil climbed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 61.10 points at 16,143.41.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 80.68 points at 26,142.80. The S&P 500 index was up 13.33 points at 2,902.13, while the Nasdaq composite was up 66.48 points at 7,962.27.

The Canadian dollar traded higher at 76.92 cents US compared with an average of 76.81 cents US on Monday.

The October crude contract was up 85 cents at US$70.01 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 6.7 cents at US$2.88 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$1.90 at US$1,204.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 7.45 cents at US$2.72 a pound.

