Enerplus Corp. reported a third-quarter profit of $86.9 million. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Enerplus Q3 profit up from year ago, boosted by higher prices and production

CALGARY — Enerplus Corp. reported a third-quarter profit of $86.9 million, up from $16.1 million a year ago, boosted by higher energy prices and increased production.

The oil and gas producer says its profit amounted to 35 cents per diluted share for the three months ended Sept. 30, up from seven cents per diluted share a year ago.

Oil and natural gas sales amounted to $373.6 million, up from $196.1 million in the same quarter last year.

Total production for the quarter averaged 96,861 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 79,128 boepd in the third quarter of 2017.

The company reported an average selling price of $52.32 per barrel of oil equivalent, up from $33.23 a year ago.

In its outlook, Energy raised the lower end of its production guidance for 2018 to between 92,500 and 93,000 boepd, compared with its earlier expectation for production between 91,000 and 93,000 boepd.

Previous story
U.S. judge blocks construction of $10-billion Keystone XL pipeline

Just Posted

Proposed Red Deer cannabis store turned down

City says site too close to two other future marijuana stores

Racism lingers for NHL players 60 years after O’Ree landmark

WASHINGTON — Devante Smith-Pelly got up from his seat. The Washington Capitals… Continue reading

‘A piece of closure:’ Law students killed in WWI called to bar 100 years later

CALGARY — John William Gow Logan had one course and some articling… Continue reading

U.S. judge blocks construction of $10-billion Keystone XL pipeline

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — TransCanada’s $10-billion Keystone XL pipeline project has suffered… Continue reading

Airliner carrying Canadians from Guyana crash lands after technical problem

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — A Fly Jamaica Airways plane headed to Toronto and… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: Sustainable and ethical fashion

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Longtime moguls coach Rob Kober wins Jack Donohue Coach of the Year award

When Canadian moguls star Mikael Kingsbury was about to compete in the… Continue reading

Review: Latest ‘Fantastic Beasts’ is a mixed bag of wonders

Like the bottomless trunk totted by “magizoolologist” Newt Scamander, “Fantastic Beasts: The… Continue reading

Meg Ryan announces engagement to John Mellencamp

LOS ANGELES — Here’s a little ditty ‘bout John and Meg. Singer… Continue reading

Enerplus Q3 profit up from year ago, boosted by higher prices and production

CALGARY — Enerplus Corp. reported a third-quarter profit of $86.9 million, up… Continue reading

Luongo makes 26 saves as Panthers beat Oilers 4-1

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers are happy to have Roberto Luongo… Continue reading

After Thousand Oaks shooting, picture emerges of a troubled ex-Marine known to authorities

LOS ANGELES —Before authorities said he opened fire at a Thousand Oaks… Continue reading

Clement admits to multiple acts of infidelity as long ago as last summer

OTTAWA — Former Conservative MP Tony Clement has had inappropriate online relationships… Continue reading

‘Shelves will be empty:’ Supply of food in question after fire at Iqaluit store

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Grocery retailers were moving Thursday to ensure critical supplies… Continue reading

Most Read