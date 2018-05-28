The European Union wants to target marine litter by banning plastic products like cotton buds, straws, stirs and balloon sticks. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

EU proposes to ban plastic straws, stirs, and cotton buds

BRUSSELS — The European Union is proposing bans on plastic products like cotton buds, straws, stirs and balloon sticks when alternatives are easily available in an attempt to cut marine litter.

The European Commission said its proposal would seek to cut marine litter in half for the ten most prominent items and avoid environmental damage estimated at over $250 billion over the next dozen years.

EU Vice-President Frans Timmermans said that utensils would not be banned completely, but steps would be taken to have them made out of sustainable materials when possible.

The proposal will now be assessed by the EU parliament and member states but Timmermans hopes to see results before May 2019.

Previous story
Huge lightning storms in UK disrupt travel at London airport
Next story
Commissioner of Competition rejects Corus sale of Historia and Series+

Just Posted

This summer will be slightly warmer than last year’s, meteorologist says

One of Canada’s most high-profile weather forecasters says that while spring may… Continue reading

Commissioner of Competition rejects Corus sale of Historia and Series+

TORONTO — Corus Entertainment Inc. says the Commissioner of Competition has blocked… Continue reading

EU proposes to ban plastic straws, stirs, and cotton buds

BRUSSELS — The European Union is proposing bans on plastic products like… Continue reading

Crews cleaning up oil spill at Kinder Morgan station north of Kamloops, B.C.

DARFIELD, B.C. — Crews using an emergency response trailer and vacuum trucks… Continue reading

Hundreds attend Asparagus Festival 2018 in Central Alberta

Attendees toured asparagus fields

WATCH: Throwing punches and kicks at the Western Canadian Karate Championships

More than 300 athletes competes at the event in Red Deer Saturday

Film explores Chinese Exclusion Act as US immigration ‘DNA’

NEW YORK — Politicians seizing on immigrants as an election issue. Newspaper… Continue reading

Crews rescuing people, buildings collapse as torrential floods hit Ellicott City, Maryland

Crews were engaged in multiple water rescues and buildings collapsed in historic… Continue reading

WATCH Living with cystic fibrosis: One Red Deer woman takes 15 pills every morning

More than 75 people came out to the annual Walk to Make CF History walk in Red Deer

Buehler goes 7 strong, Dodgers beat Padres 6-1

LOS ANGELES — Rookie Walker Buehler tied a career high with eight… Continue reading

‘It’s ridiculous:’ Vancouver files claim over 2015 fuel spill in English Bay

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson says the city has filed a federal court… Continue reading

Indigenous chiefs, activists attend Kinder Morgan protest in Montreal

MONTREAL — Three prominent Quebec-area Indigenous chiefs are denouncing Kinder Morgan Canada’s… Continue reading

WestJet pilot strike averted as parties agree to mediation

Pilots had warned they could go on strike starting May 19

75 years later, ‘forgotten’ WWII battle haunts soldiers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The only World War II battle fought on North… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month