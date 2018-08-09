Ex-Pengrowth CEO comes out of retirement to lead oilsands producer MEG Energy

CALGARY — Oilsands producer MEG Energy Corp. says it has selected veteran oilman Derek Evans to replace interim CEO Harvey Doerr.

The appointment comes less than five months after Evans’ retirement from Pengrowth Energy Corp., where he had been CEO for nine years.

At the time, 61-year-old Evans said he would take a few months off but planned to assume an undefined advocacy role for the oil and gas industry after that.

MEG chairman Jeffrey McCaig says Evans was selected after an exhaustive search by a recruitment firm, adding he has been asked to focus on strengthening the company’s balance sheet while growing production through small-scale technology-driven expansion projects to 113,000 barrels of bitumen per day by 2020.

Doerr, a MEG director, had been filling in for co-founder Bill McCaffrey, who retired in May after 19 years at the helm.

Evans has more than 35 years of experience in the oilpatch, including six years as the CEO of Focus Energy Trust.

“I am excited to take on the leadership of MEG at this pivotal moment in the company’s history,” said Evans in a news release.

Both MEG and Pengrowth are based in Calgary.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MEG), (TSX:PGF)

Previous story
Saudi official says Canada dispute won’t affect oil sales

Just Posted

Many Canadians are driving high, according to new StatCan cannabis data

OTTAWA — A new Statistics Canada survey has found about 1.4 million… Continue reading

Helping nature: Inducing labour avoids cesarean for some moms

Move over, Mother Nature. First-time moms at low risk of complications were… Continue reading

Saudi official says Canada dispute won’t affect oil sales

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic dispute with Canada over… Continue reading

Housing starts lower in July, fewer multiple-unit projects after busy June: CMHC

OTTAWA — Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says there was a slowdown… Continue reading

Gun violence a ‘significant concern’ for Canadians, Bill Blair says

OTTAWA — Canada’s handgun laws are effective, but the federal government will… Continue reading

WATCH: MusiCamp Alberta musical theatre students practice at Red Deer College

Students learn to cease the day

B.C. wildfires resist efforts at containment while new blazes flare

It was another hectic night across British Columbia as several significant wildfires… Continue reading

Toronto brothers grow tattoo company into hit used by adults, kids and celebs

TORONTO — When most “Stranger Things” fans watch the smash hit Netflix… Continue reading

Ruck wins 200 at Pan Pacific, Ledecky gets 3rd

TOKYO — Taylor Ruck almost psyched herself out before the race even… Continue reading

Brad Pitt says he has given Jolie Pitt millions since split

LOS ANGELES — Brad Pitt said in court documents Wednesday that he… Continue reading

No easy answers on best heart check-up for young athletes

WASHINGTON — What kind of heart check-up do young athletes need to… Continue reading

Actress Margot Kidder’s death ruled a suicide

HELENA, Mont. — “Superman” actress Margot Kidder’s death has been ruled a… Continue reading

PHOTO: Age on a Page

The exhibit will be open at The Hub on Ross in Red Deer through August

Saudi Arabia reportedly directing selloff of Canadian assets after criticism

TORONTO — As Saudi Arabia continues to escalate its political dispute with… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month