A University of Washington study concludes that, without fluoride, neither brushing nor flossing prevents cavities. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Experts question benefits of fluoride-free toothpaste

Dental health experts worry that more people are using toothpaste that doesn’t contain fluoride, putting them at a greater risk of cavities.

Most toothpastes already contain fluoride, and health authorities recognize it as a cavity blocker. But the internet is dotted with claims, largely from “natural” toothpaste marketers and alternative medicine advocates, that fluoride-free toothpaste also prevents cavities.

A review of dental studies released this week finds otherwise. The University of Washington study concludes that, without fluoride, neither brushing nor flossing prevents cavities.

Dentist Matthew Messina, a spokesman for the American Dental Association, says the study is important because it supports the organization’s recommendation to use using toothpastes containing fluoride.

Previous story
Unveiling of provincial buck a beer scheme expected today
Next story
Testing finds flaws with car electronic car safety systems

Just Posted

Firefighters battling 122 active forest fires across northern Ontario

TORONTO — There was little rest for firefighters in northern Ontario during… Continue reading

Testing finds flaws with car electronic car safety systems

DETROIT — Cars and trucks with electronic driver assist systems may not… Continue reading

Experts question benefits of fluoride-free toothpaste

Dental health experts worry that more people are using toothpaste that doesn’t… Continue reading

Unveiling of provincial buck a beer scheme expected today

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to roll out the provincial government’s… Continue reading

Feds to test limits of Indigenous housing ideas through new contest

OTTAWA — The Trudeau Liberals are offering Indigenous communities $30 million in… Continue reading

WATCH: Rain can’t stop car show from rocking

Rain couldn’t stop car-lovers from enjoying Rock’n Red Deer. After taking over… Continue reading

Trudeau dogged by pipeline protesters as he visits B.C. forestry centre

DUNCAN, B.C. — Justin Trudeau mingled with hundreds of friendly people at… Continue reading

Canada to review auto emissions regulations as U.S. moves to water them down

OTTAWA — Canada will review the joint vehicle emissions standards it has… Continue reading

‘Relentless’ heat, humidity breaking weather records in Atlantic Canada

HALIFAX — This summer is on track to become one of the… Continue reading

Cannabis getaways offer experience, chance to explore bud culture

TORONTO — Sari Starr recalls having to sneak around in order to… Continue reading

Prime Minister Trudeau continues B.C. long weekend tour at Vancouver Pride

VANCOUVER — A weekend tour of British Columbia continued for Prime Minister… Continue reading

Fuel truck explosion in Italy kills 2, injures up to 70

MILAN — A tanker truck carrying flammable material exploded Monday on a… Continue reading

Saudi Arabia expelling Canadian ambassador and suspending new trade with Canada

OTTAWA — Saudi Arabia said Sunday it is ordering Canada’s ambassador to… Continue reading

Entangled right whale freed from buoy after being spotted on Sunday

GRAND MANAN, N.B. — The Campobello Whale Rescue Team says an entangled… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month