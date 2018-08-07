Experts question benefits of fluoride-free toothpaste

A University of Washington study concludes that, without fluoride, neither brushing nor flossing prevents cavities. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Dental health experts worry that more people are using toothpaste that doesn’t contain fluoride, putting them at a greater risk of cavities.

Most toothpastes already contain fluoride, and health authorities recognize it as a cavity blocker. But the internet is dotted with claims, largely from “natural” toothpaste marketers and alternative medicine advocates, that fluoride-free toothpaste also prevents cavities.

A review of dental studies released this week finds otherwise. The University of Washington study concludes that, without fluoride, neither brushing nor flossing prevents cavities.

Dentist Matthew Messina, a spokesman for the American Dental Association, says the study is important because it supports the organization’s recommendation to use using toothpastes containing fluoride.