FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Facebook, Instagram to charge GST on online ads by mid-2019

TORONTO — Facebook and Instagram will charge the goods and services tax on online advertisements purchased through their Canadian operations, but other technology giants said they aren’t ready to follow suit just yet.

The U.S.-based social media networks said they decided to apply the taxes by mid-2019 in an effort to “provide more transparency to governments and policy makers around the world who have called for greater visibility over the revenue associated with locally supported sales in their countries.”

The federal government has long faced pressure to force foreign online services to apply sales taxes to their work, but has shied away from such measures, despite its international trade committee urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to make online services pay the taxes so small- and medium-sized businesses don’t lose customers to larger firms based abroad.

The decision to charge the taxes could create a windfall for the federal government and bring it closer to the 2020 deadline it set with other G20 countries to develop an international tax plan to address companies that are based in one country but have the potential to pay taxes in another.

In the wake of Facebook and Instagram’s announcement, a spokesperson for Twitter Canada said it does not currently charge sales taxes on ads and a representative for Uber Canada said it already applies sales taxes on all of its rides and food delivery orders in the country.

Google referred The Canadian Press to statements the company made back in May indicating that it would comply with legislation, should the federal government create regulations to require the collection of such taxes on digital sales.

The company noted that it already plans to comply with similar legislation Quebec passed around its sales tax.

Meanwhile, streaming service Netflix said only that it “pays all taxes when required by law.”

Short-term rental company Airbnb previously asked the federal government for regulation around taxes.

“We think as a platform our hosts should pay taxes. I know people get shocked when we say that, but we do. We think we should be contributing,” Alex Dagg, Airbnb’s public policy manager in Canada, said in an interview.

“We just need to figure out what are the appropriate rules in place to do that and how can we facilitate that.”

Previous story
U.S. is intent on ending supply management for Canadian dairy: Trudeau
Next story
Trudeau and Trump both hopeful they will reach a NAFTA deal by Friday

Just Posted

PHOTO: The Vintage 45’s on the Ross Street Patio

There are live shows every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in downtown Red Deer

Paterson Grain terminal welcomes public to grand opening

Bowden-area terminal to load grain bound for B.C. port and beyond

Public hearing in Olds will look at cannabis regulations

Friday deadline for written submissions

Dogs should get to enjoy Sylvan Lake beach: local pet owner

Sylvan Lake resident suggests small area in Sylvan Lake Park be set aside for pets

Sylvan Lake setting cannabis retail licence rules

Special licence would be required for cannabis retailers under proposed bylaw

Red Deer’s Mustard Seed hosts fair for job seekers

Future fairs to be held

Martin Brodeur returns to Devils in business role

NEWARK, N.J. — Martin Brodeur is back with the New Jersey Devils… Continue reading

Veteran NHL player Matt Stajan signs signs with Germany’s Red Bulls

MUNICH — Veteran NHL centre Matt Stajan is headed to Germany. The… Continue reading

Raonic cruises into US Open third round with win over Simon

NEW YORK — Milos Raonic cruised into the third round of the… Continue reading

Nova Scotia sinkhole grows slightly, now ‘undercutting’ nearby parking lot

OXFORD, N.S. — The unpredictable sinkhole that has swallowed up trees and… Continue reading

B.C. extends state of emergency to deal with wildfires across province

VICTORIA — British Columbia is extending its wildfire state of emergency to… Continue reading

Political outrage over Veterans Affairs’ decision to fund murderer’s PTSD help

HALIFAX — Political outrage is building over Veterans Affairs Canada’s decision to… Continue reading

Air Canada says mobile app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

MONTREAL — Some 20,000 Air Canada customers woke up Wednesday to learn… Continue reading

German city removes Erdogan statue over security concerns

BERLIN — A golden statue of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month