Facebook launches Messenger Kids in Canada, despite controversy in U.S.

Facebook says it has launched its messenger app for kids in Canada.

Messenger Kids is an app that allows kids to video call and message friends and family using a smartphone or tablet.

Parents can control their child’s contact list and kids can’t hide messages.

The app allows them to call or message adults on their Facebook Messenger, so those 13 years or older and with a Facebook account don’t have to download the separate app.

Facebook launched the kids app in the United States last year where dozens of organizations, doctors, academics and others called on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to discontinue the app.

They said in an open letter dated January 30 that the app is very likely to undermine children’s health development as research shows excessive use of digital devices and social media is harmful to young people.

