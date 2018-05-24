Facebook won’t pay compensation for Cambridge Analytica case

BRUSSELS — Facebook said Thursday it will not compensate users in the scandal over the misuse of their personal data by political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

The company made the statement in a list of written replies to questions by European Union lawmakers. The answers were promised after testimony earlier this week by CEO Mark Zuckerberg in Brussels had left EU lawmakers frustrated about a lack of responses.

Cambridge Analytica used the data of millions of Facebook users to target ads during political campaigns, including allegedly the U.S. presidential vote.

EU lawmakers said that would make Facebook liable for compensation toward EU users.

Facebook said the misuse of data was a “breach of trust,” but noted that no bank account or credit card details had been shared. And it said there was no evidence EU user data had been involved.

Facebook has said previously that it first learned of the breach of privacy more than two years ago, but hadn’t mentioned it publicly until when the scandal broke out in March.

The data was originally pulled together by an app, called “This Is Your Digital Life,” created by researcher Aleksandr Kogan. He paid about 270,000 people to take part in it. Cambridge Analytica later obtained information from the app for as many as 87 million Facebook users, as the app also vacuumed up data on people’s friends — including those who never downloaded the app or gave explicit consent. It is unclear how many of the users were in Europe.

Facebook said Thursday that it is conducting a “forensic audit of Cambridge Analytica.”

Previous story
Aecon shares plunge 15 per cent after Ottawa blocks sale to Chinese company
Next story
Trump signs bill easing post-2008 crisis restraints on banks

Just Posted

Red Deer spray park opens today

Blue Grass Sod Farms Central Spray and Play Park downtown open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Red Deer neighbourhood hit by rash of garage break-ins

2016 Dodge Charger stolen along with numerous other items early on Wednesday morning in Lancaster

Red Deer’s CPR Bridge closed Saturday

Bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday for a private event

The Latest: Trump to Kim: World losing opportunity for peace

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump cancelling planned summit with… Continue reading

Disputed Keystone Pipeline project focus of court hearing

BILLINGS, Mont. — Attorneys for the Trump administration were due in a… Continue reading

Central Alberta athletes shine on the track at CASAA Zone Track and Field Championships

Lindsay Thurber Raiders athlete Hayley Lalor took the win in the senior girls individual aggregate

Facebook won’t pay compensation for Cambridge Analytica case

BRUSSELS — Facebook said Thursday it will not compensate users in the… Continue reading

Five standout tracks from Shawn Mendes’ vulnerable new self-titled album

TORONTO — Shawn Mendes is slowly letting the world capture a glimpse… Continue reading

Canadians confused about GM foods, support mandatory labelling: study

HALIFAX — The vast majority of Canadians believe genetically modified foods should… Continue reading

Bucks’ Brown decries ‘police intimidation’ during arrest

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee police chief has apologized to Sterling Brown and… Continue reading

E-cigarettes disappoint in a workplace quit-smoking study

It’s a big question for smokers and policymakers alike: Do electronic cigarettes… Continue reading

BE MINE: Maker of candy hearts, Necco Wafers sold at auction

BOSTON — The bankrupt 171-year-old candy maker known for its chalky Necco… Continue reading

‘Survivor’ final vote ends in tie, Philadelphia man wins

LOS ANGELES — History was made on the CBS reality series “Survivor.”… Continue reading

Ovechkin, Holtsby shine in Game 7, Caps beat Lightning

Capitals 4 Lightning 0 ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Alex Ovechkin scored early… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month