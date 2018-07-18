FanDuel Group to launch online sports betting and casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — FanDuel Group says it will launch online sports betting and an internet casino in New Jersey, hopefully in time for the start of football season.

FanDuel, which is mostly owned by Ireland-based Paddy Power Betfair, will provide online sports betting with the license of the Meadowlands Racetrack, and internet gambling through its licensing affiliation with Atlantic City’s Golden Nugget casino.

GAN and IGT will provide the technology platform for both.

“Online sports betting ‘go-live’ preparations for FanDuel are well advanced and we remain confident in launching integrated sports betting alongside our existing internet casino later this year,” said Dermot Smurfit, GAN’s CEO.

They are among many companies racing to get in on both of New Jersey’s growing gambling markets.

Sports betting in New Jersey began last month, generating $16.4 million in bets during its first two weeks.

Internet gambling has grown steadily in New Jersey since its November 2013 launch and provides about 10 per cent of the Atlantic City casinos’ revenue.

So far, two casinos, the Borgata and the Ocean Resort, and two racetracks, the Meadowlands and Monmouth Park, offer sports betting.

Ocean Resort’s internet gambling site had its first full day of operation on Tuesday, becoming New Jersey’s 27th licensed internet gambling site.

But many others have applied for permission to offer sports betting as well, and all of them hoping to be up and running by the time the first NFL game kicks off in the first week of September.

The Golden Nugget and Resorts have applied for in-person and mobile sports betting. Hard Rock is awaiting approval of its application, and the three casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment have applied for in-person betting, mobile betting or both. In-person betting would be held at Harrah’s and Bally’s (which also would service the adjacent Caesars casino), and the company would offer mobile sports betting aligned with all three of its Atlantic City casinos.

Officials at the Tropicana did not immediately respond to a request for comment on their sports betting plans. The casino and its parent company are in the process of being sold to Eldorado Resorts.

There are 14 potential sports betting licensees: the nine Atlantic City casinos, the three functioning racetracks (Monmouth Park in Oceanport, the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, and Freehold Raceway in Freehold), and two former track sites (Atlantic City Race Course in Mays Landing and the former Garden State Park site in Cherry Hill).

Officials at Freehold’s parent company did not respond to a request for comment.

Previous story
Markets Right Now: A mixed start for stocks on Wall Street

Just Posted

Westerner Parade draws crowds

Red Deerians line downtown streets to enjoy annual Westerner Days kick-off

Red Deer filmmaking brothers win two Christian visual media awards

Unveil Studios, owned by Andrew, Daniel and Matthew Kooman, wins recognition

Trudeau poised to shuffle, retool cabinet with focus on Liberals’ team for 2019

OTTAWA — Justin Trudeau will shuffle his front benches Wednesday to install… Continue reading

Aecon Group joint venture wins Enbridge Line 3 replacement contract

TORONTO — Aecon Group Inc. says its joint venture with Robert B.… Continue reading

Conservative party pulls attack ad of black man walking over Trudeau tweet

OTTAWA — The Conservative party pulled an attack ad from its Twitter… Continue reading

WATCH: Garage, roof damaged in Red Deer fire Tuesday

Cause under investigation

Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has unveiled his pre-election cabinet, shuffling… Continue reading

Canada’s premiers meet Indigenous groups, although three major groups decline

BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — Canada’s premiers are meeting with Indigenous organizations in New… Continue reading

An updated list of federal cabinet ministers following Wednesday’s shuffle

OTTAWA — An updated list of federal cabinet ministers following Wednesday’s shuffle,… Continue reading

Condos rushing to ban pot smoking before legalization, leaving some residents fuming

TORONTO — Gerald Major goes out on the back balcony of his… Continue reading

U.S. launches national security investigation against uranium imports

The U.S. Department of Commerce has launched another national security investigation that… Continue reading

Oilers sign first-round pick Evan Bouchard to entry-level contract

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Evan Bouchard to a… Continue reading

Lab-grown meat could be in restaurants in 3 years

BERLIN — A Dutch company that presented the world’s first lab-grown beef… Continue reading

Duchess of Sussex wears dress by Calgary’s Nonie to Mandela exhibition

CALGARY — A fondness for Canadian fashion apparently hasn’t waned for Meghan,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month