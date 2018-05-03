Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Jody Wilson-Raybould listens to a question as she speaks to reporters following Question Period in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. Wilson-Raybould says the federal government will intervene in the British Columbia court case over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Federal Liberals confirm plans to intervene in B.C.’s Trans Mountain court case

OTTAWA — The federal government will intervene in British Columbia’s reference case over the $7.4-billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, Justice Minister Judy Wilson-Raybould said Thursday.

The case filed in the B.C. Court of Appeal asks if the province has jurisdiction to regulate the transport of oil through its territory, a key question in the political battle over the project.

Wilson-Raybould said Ottawa’s view will prevail.

“We are confident in Parliament’s jurisdiction and will intervene on the question in order to defend our clear jurisdiction over interprovincial pipelines,” she said in a statement.

While project architect Kinder Morgan has halted investment in the expansion unless and until the clouds of uncertainty looming over it can be cleared, giving the government a May 31 deadline, the federal government remains a strong — and increasingly adamant — backer.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has vowed the pipeline will be built, and has instructed Finance Minister Bill Morneau to sit down with Kinder Morgan to find a financial solution that will soothe their investors.

He also promised legislation that would reaffirm Ottawa’s authority to press ahead with a development deemed to be in Canada’s national interest.

B.C. Premier John Horgan, meanwhile, has said he will use every tool available to stop the pipeline, arguing that his province has every right to protect its residents, economy and environment from the threat of an oil spill.

Trudeau has made the pipeline a central component of a vision that couples economic expansion with environmental stewardship.

Trudeau said the pipeline was approved by his government in 2016 after a rejigged environmental assessment and Indigenous consultation process, and only in concert with the Liberal climate change and oceans protection plan.

Approval came in consultation with the previous B.C. Liberal government, which gave its consent to the project after its own conditions were met.

Horgan’s election last year changed everything. His minority government exists at the pleasure of the Green party, and on condition of his continued opposition to the project.

Previous story
Sohi unfazed by watchdog report showing provinces spend less as feds spend more
Next story
Quebec court OKs lawsuit alleging link between talc powder and cancer

Just Posted

Red Deer PCN Women’s Fun Run next weekend

Red Deer women will put on their running shoes next weekend to… Continue reading

Popular Red Deer park’s pavilion to spend summer undergoing facelift

City says services will not be affected

43rd Street closed next week

Underground utility work taking place near Servus Arena

Case of former Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA facing sex-related charges in court

Former MLA Don MacIntyre charged with sexual interference and sexual assault

CMHA champions drug decriminalization

New report on opioid crisis

WATCH: Red Deer 2019 budget discussed at open house

Infrastructure, homelessness and green living were some of the items Red Deerians… Continue reading

Innisfail Mounties arrest man connected to stolen vehicle

An Innisfail man has been charged after police found him parked standing… Continue reading

Dine Downtown contest starts Monday in Red Deer

If you’re looking to get a free meal, you may want to… Continue reading

No longer in the weeds: Alberta’s Olds College offering cannabis course

With the clock ticking down to legalization of recreational marijuana in Canada,… Continue reading

Trans-Canada Highway to be shut as N.B. flooding hits record levels

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick is shuttering a large section of the Trans-Canada… Continue reading

United Conservative Party denied permission to march in Edmonton Pride parade

Edmonton’s Pride festival has rejected an application by the Opposition United Conservative… Continue reading

Wood frogs’ No. 1 option: Hold in pee all winter to survive

WASHINGTON — If you’ve ever been unable to find a bathroom in… Continue reading

Wife: Cosby convicted by ‘mob justice, not real justice’

PHILADELPHIA — Bill Cosby’s wife called Thursday for a criminal investigation into… Continue reading

Celine Dion releases ‘Deadpool 2’ song and music video, ‘Ashes’

TORONTO — Celine Dion has released a new song and music video… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month