Finning’s Q2 above estimates on higher equipment sales and product support

VANCOUVER — Finning International Inc.’s second-quarter profit and revenue beat analyst estimates as the heavy-equipment dealer benefited from stronger sales of new equipment, higher product support revenue and improved margins.

The Vancouver-based company, which sells Caterpillar equipment in Western Canada and several other countries, said its net income was up 44 per cent from last year at $81 million and revenue was up nine per cent at $1.73 billion.

Finning said all lines of its business experienced higher revenue compared with last year except used equipment. Product support revenue was up 11 per cent at $968 million and new equipment revenue was up 12 per cent at $623 million.

Net income per share was 48 cents, up 44 per cent from last year when Finning had $55 million or 33 cents per share of net income and $1.58 billion of revenue.

Analysts had estimated 44 cents per share of net income and $1.6 billion of revenue, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

In addition to its earnings, Finning announced the pending retirement of chief operating officer Juan Carlos Villegas, a 20-year veteran of the company, who has been president of Finning Canada for five years.

Kevin Parkes becomes president of Finning Canada on Jan. 1, a day after Villegas formally retires. Parkes will be succeeded as managing director of Finning UK and Ireland by David Primrose, a Finning Canada executive vice-president.

Last week, Toromont Industries — eastern Canada’s largest Caterpillar dealer — also beat analyst estimates. It reported $67.6 million or 83 cents per share of net income for the second quarter when revenue was $961.3 million.

