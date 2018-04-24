Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., pauses while speaking after democrats from the Judiciary Committee met with Christopher Wylie, the Cambridge Analytica whistleblower, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, April 24, 2018 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Firm tied to Facebook scandal says its work similar to traditional campaigning

OTTAWA — The co-founders of a Canadian firm tied to the international Facebook data controversy argued Tuesday that their seven-employee political consultancy has never broken the law — and only offers electoral support comparable to traditional door-knocking, phone canvassing and lawn signs.

In testimony before a parliamentary committee, Jeff Silvester of B.C.-based AggregateIQ also insisted his company’s services, which he said include digital ads, website creation and software development, are already widely used by Canada’s major political parties.

“We are not data harvesters by any stretch of the imagination and, certainly, we don’t do psychographic profiling or profiling of any other type,” he told the House of Commons committee.

“We’re not psychologists, we’re tech guys.”

Silvester also described AggregateIQ’s services as straightforward, saying they help political customers craft messages for online political ads and to effectively manage data that they’ve already collected themselves.

“We are not a practitioner of the so-called digital dark arts,” he said.

In recent weeks, however, allegations have surfaced that say the firm has been involved in something much bigger.

The appearance by Silvester, AggregateIQ’s chief operating officer, and CEO Zack Massingham came a couple of weeks after their Victoria firm was suspended by social-media giant Facebook following reports of its alleged connection to British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

AggregateIQ is also under investigation by privacy commissioners in Ottawa, B.C. and the United Kingdom for its alleged role in the controversy that has engulfed Cambridge Analytica, which has been accused of improperly using private Facebook information from millions of users to influence voters and give the “Leave” side a win in the U.K.’s 2016 Brexit referendum.

Cambridge Analytica has also been accused of using private Facebook data to help Donald Trump’s winning 2016 U.S. presidential bid.

The Cambridge Analytica controversy has forced policy-makers and regulators around the globe to consider how to better protect users’ online data. Facebook estimates the personal information of 622,161 users in Canada — and nearly 87 million worldwide — was accessed by Cambridge Analytica without authorization.

AggregateIQ was connected to the scandal following allegations made by Canadian data expert and whistle-blower Christopher Wylie, who was once a friend and colleague of Silvester and Massingham. Wylie worked for Cambridge Analytica.

Last month, Wylie told the media committee of the British parliament that he believed AggregateIQ drew on Cambridge Analytica’s databases when it worked on the Leave campaign. He said the data could have been used to micro-target voters in the narrow referendum that eventually produced a win for the campaign fighting for Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Wylie said it was “incredibly reasonable” to say that AggregateIQ had a very significant role in the Leave side’s victory. He also told Britain’s Observer newspaper that the companies shared underlying technology and had a working relationship so tight that Cambridge Analytica staff often referred to the Canadian firm as a “department.”

On Tuesday, while under questioning by MPs, Silvester maintained his company did contract work for Cambridge Analytica’s parent company SCL, but that it had never been part of either firm.

AggregateIQ has never violated laws in Canada or abroad, nor does it retain or share any data provided to it by clients, he said.

Silvester compared AggregateIQ’s work to the campaign efforts of volunteers and of political candidates themselves to woo voters.

“The ads that we show — it’s the digital equivalent of an ad on someone’s lawn or on a street corner,” he told the committee on access to information, privacy and ethics, which has been holding hearings on the scandal involving Facebook and Cambridge Analytica.

“You choose where you want it go, you put your message on there and people drive by and see it. And it’s the same for the Internet and same with going door to door and the same with making phone calls.”

MPs peppered Silvester and Massingham with questions about allegations of their firm’s connection to Cambridge Analytica. Many committee members seemed unconvinced by the responses.

“I just would say as the chair of this committee … I think we’re all saying the same thing and we’re all concerned — something doesn’t smell right here,” said committee chair Bob Zimmer, a Conservative MP.

In a news conference that followed the committee meeting, Silvester told reporters his company creates software for clients that’s similar to tools designed for and used by Canada’s three major political parties.

For example, he insisted it enables volunteers to enter voter information they collect on door steps on tablets rather than with paper. It’s more reliable, faster and helps them avoid duplicating efforts during the rush of election campaigns.

“We’ve got nothing to hide — we make websites, we make software and we do online advertising,” Silvester said.

“We’re confident we’ve done nothing wrong and we feel that at the end of this, once everything all works out, that that will come to the fore.”

When asked about his relationship with Wylie, he said the last time he spoke to him was September 2017 when they exchanged pleasantries and had what he called a “great conversation.”

“It’s somewhat baffling to me that he would be saying these things — I don’t know why he’s saying them,” said Silvester, who’s known Wylie since 2005 and helped him land a job in the office of former federal Liberal leader Stephane Dion.

Wylie continued working for the Liberal leader’s office under Michael Ignatieff until 2009, when his contract wasn’t renewed.

Previous story
Restaurant Brands announces ‘Winning Together’ plan to improve Tim Hortons
Next story
Get Into My Car … Amazon begins delivery to some vehicles for Prime members

Just Posted

Medicine River Wildlife Centre does not receive provincial grant for new wildlife hospital

The Medicine River Wildlife Centre is $440,000 short for its new wildlife… Continue reading

Lacombe’s Cow Patti theatre raises $36,000 for local charities

New season will be announced in July

Leaky Lacombe curling rink roof to be replaced

A 2015 hailstorm is believed to be the reason for the Lacombe… Continue reading

Red Deer College allows PDD students to pursue higher education

Inclusion Alberta accepts applications for non-credit students

Late start to seeding season doesn’t worry Central Alberta farmers

A late start to seeding doesn’t faze one Central Alberta farmer. Terry… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta dancers take over Red Deer College with their moves

Danceworks Central Alberta Dance Festival is now in its 38th year

Mane Event rides into Red Deer

A weekend for the horses comes to Red Deer, as the Westerner… Continue reading

Edmonton retiree robbed of $210K in silver bars police investigating

EDMONTON — Police are hoping that they can provide a silver lining… Continue reading

Cause of plane crash that killed former Alberta premier Jim Prentice to be released

The findings of investigation into the plane crash that killed four set to be released.

MPAA head says theatres will survive rise of streaming sites

LAS VEGAS — Two film industry leaders told theatre owners Tuesday that… Continue reading

Turning vehicles into deadly weapons is easy and cheap, expert says

Preventing people from using vehicles as deadly weapons is a difficult task… Continue reading

These presidential presents are a little peculiar

What kind of gift do you give the leader of the free… Continue reading

A powerful memorial remembers the victims of lynching

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The National Memorial for Peace and Justice, a somber,… Continue reading

Mysterious mummy found in Iran could be father of last shah

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Construction workers in Iran may have unearthed… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month