Alberta Finance Minister Joe Ceci speaks about the Government of Alberta’s 2016-17 year-end financial results, in Edmonton on Thursday, June 29, 2017. Alberta is on track to reduce its deficit this year by $1 billion. Finance Minister Joe Ceci says more oil revenue and higher than expected returns on income tax are the reason this year’s projected deficit will now be $7.8 billion.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

First-quarter budget update: Alberta projects deficit drop of $1B

EDMONTON — Alberta’s finance minister says the province is on track to reduce its deficit by $1 billion this year.

Joe Ceci says more oil revenue and higher than expected returns on income tax are the reason this year’s projected deficit has dropped to $7.8 billion.

The numbers are part of the government’s first-quarter budget update.

They show overall spending remains stable at $56 billion, although an extra $2 million has been added to go toward a plebiscite on Calgary’s 2026 Olympic bid.

The debt by the end of the 2018-19 fiscal year is projected to be just under $53 billion.

The province has increased its projected return on the price for oil this year to US$61 a barrel from the US$59 forecast when the budget was tabled in March.

The fiscal update comes a day after a federal court overturned approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which the province says is critical to the Alberta and national economies.

The Canadian Press

Most Read

