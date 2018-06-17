Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Reading the BoC tea leaves

Deputy Bank of Canada governor Lynn Patterson will speak before the Investment Industry Association of Canada on interest-rate benchmarks on Monday. The central bank has raised its key interest rate target three times since last summer and is expected to raise the trend-setting rate again later this year.

Flying the cheaper skies

Swoop Airlines hosts a media day before the launch of its ultra low-cost service on Tuesday at Hamilton International Airport. The launch of WestJet’s ultra-low cost carrier has been a source of contention between the airline and its pilots.

Latest inflation numbers

Statistics Canada releases the consumer price index for May on Friday. In April, the annual inflation rate cooled slightly to 2.2 per cent to remain just above the two per cent midpoint of the Bank of Canada’s range.

BlackBerry momentum?

Analysts will be watching to see if BlackBerry Ltd. can replicate its most recently quarterly performance when it reveals first-quarter results on Friday. The former smartphone manufacturer reported higher revenue and adjusted earnings in the fourth-quarter than expected, which CEO John Chen attributed to his strategy to focus on software.

Wholesale trade

Statistics Canada releases wholesale trade figures for April on Thursday. Figures from the previous month showed that wholesale sales rose 1.1 per cent to $62.8 billion, more than offsetting a decline in February.

Previous story
Sip and ship: Tourists can now send distillery whiskey home
Next story
‘Incredibles 2’ crushes animation record with $180 million

Just Posted

22-year-old dies in a collision near Innisfail

Family has been notified

Search for missing Tofino boaters scaled back, handed over to RCMP

TOFINO, B.C. — Jae Valentine woke to the sound of wolves howling… Continue reading

Get ready for the ‘internet of cows’: Farmers use technology to shake up agriculture

MONTREAL — Get ready for the “internet of cows.” Generations of farmers… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer cadets conclude year of learning

After a year of hard work, Red Deer’s local Air and Army… Continue reading

Bowden Community Hall grand opening

The ribbon was cut for the new Central Alberta facility Saturday afternoon

WATCH: Central Alberta High School Soccer League champs crowned

Lindsay Thurber girls’ team and Notre Dame boys’ team won Saturday at Edgar Park Field in Red Deer

Canada’s Auger-Aliassime wins Sopra Steria title for 2nd straight year

LYON, France — Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime defended his ATP Challenger Sopra Steria… Continue reading

Police: Taxi driver who hit 8 Moscow pedestrians fell asleep

MOSCOW — The suspect in a taxi crash near Red Square that… Continue reading

‘Jeopardy!’ winner could get prison for sneaking into emails

ADRIAN, Mich. — A seven-time “Jeopardy!” winner who taught history at a… Continue reading

AMC Networks: Hardwick’s talk show on hold amid allegations

LOS ANGELES — Chris Hardwick’s cable talk show is on hold and… Continue reading

Search for missing Tofino boaters scaled back, handed over to RCMP

TOFINO, B.C. — Jae Valentine woke to the sound of wolves howling… Continue reading

Panama to make World Cup debut against strong Belgium team

MOSCOW — Panama earned its first ever World Cup berth and couldn’t… Continue reading

Migration fight shakes German govt as Merkel, ally face off

BERLIN — Germany’s interior minister insisted that his party has no intention… Continue reading

Pay-what-you-can grocery opens in Toronto, but experts say model can be hit-or-miss

TORONTO — There’s a reason you don’t often see a pay-what-you-can grocery… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month