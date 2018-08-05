THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Manulife earnings

Manulife Financial releases second-quarter results on Wednesday. The financial services company recently partnered with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer enhanced medical marijuana insurance coverage.

Latest jobs numbers

Statistics Canada releases the labour force survey for July on Friday. The agency’s previous labour force survey showed the jobless rate for June increased to six per cent from 5.8 per cent in May as more people looked for jobs, breaking the six per cent barrier for the first time since last October.

Magna earnings

Magna International Inc. discusses second-quarter results on Wednesday. The Aurora, Ont.-based auto parts manufacturer announced in June that it will form two new joint ventures with a Chinese company to engineer and build electric vehicles.

Housing update

Statistics Canada releases the new housing price index for June on Thursday. Figures from May revealed a third straight month of unchanged new home prices, with Toronto and Vancouver both flat as a result of reduced demand stemming from tighter mortgage rules and higher interest rates.

Fending off Netflix

Cineplex Inc. discusses second-quarter results on Friday. The movie theatre chain has announced new initiatives over the past few months to combat the rising clout of streaming services such as Netflix, including home delivery of concession stand snacks in select markets and a series of virtual-reality experience centres.

