The Bank of Canada will make an announcement on its benchmark interest rate Wednesday. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Latest job numbers

Statistics Canada releases the labour force survey for August on Friday. The previous survey for July found that the economy generated 54,100 net new jobs and pushed the unemployment rate back to its four-decade low of 5.8 per cent, down from six per cent the previous month.

Like peas and carrots

Constellation Brands executives will speak about the company’s strategic business activities and outlook for the future at a Barclays investment conference in Boston on Wednesday. The U.S.-based alcohol giant recently announced an additional $5-billion investment in Canadian pot producer Canopy Growth, raising its share in the cannabis giant to 38 per cent.

Couche-Tard earnings

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. releases first-quarter results on Wednesday. CEO Brian Hannasch said in July that the North American convenience store giant is looking for new acquisitions following a blockbuster year that made it Canada’s largest company by revenues.

Rate announcement

The Bank of Canada will make an announcement on its benchmark interest rate Wednesday. Most economists expect the central bank to keep its key interest rate target on hold, but they will scrutinize the central bank’s statement for clues about what it might do next.

Transcontinental results

Transcontinental Inc. will hold a third-quarter conference call on Thursday. The Montreal-based printing and packaging company’s second-quarter profit was up nearly 50 per cent from a year-earlier, mainly as a result of accelerated revenue from a long-term printing contract that was ended prematurely by Hearst.

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

