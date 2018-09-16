The House of Commons resumes sitting on Monday. (File photo contributed)

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

The House is back

The House of Commons resumes sitting on Monday. The Trudeau government is expected to face pointed questions from the opposition on a number of fronts including its purchase of the Trans Mountain pipeline and the ongoing trade talks with the United States and Mexico.

Communications reform

The Senate’s transport and communications committee hears from experts on Tuesday about how federal legislation can be modernized to account for the evolution of the broadcasting and telecommunications sectors in the last decades. The CRTC recently reversed a decision that would have decreased the amount private-sector television groups are required to spend on Canadian programming.

Back to school for Bay street

Restaurant Brands International Inc. presents at Scotiabank Back to School conference on Tuesday. The Toronto conference will also feature speakers from other retail and consumer-oriented companies such as Canadian Tire, Empire Co., Saputo, Loblaw and Hudson’s Bay.

National real estate update

The Canadian Real Estate Association releases its monthly numbers for August and quarterly outlook on the housing market on Monday. CREA’s report for July found that the Canadian housing market was finding its footing after a prolonged stumble in the first half of the year, shaking off the impact of stricter mortgage rules and rising interest rates.

Inflation

Statistics Canada reports the consumer price index data for August on Friday as well as the retail sales data for July. The annual rate of inflation hit 3.0 per cent in July, the highest level since September 2011 and the top end of the Bank of Canada’s target range of one to three per cent.

Most Read

