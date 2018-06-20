Flair Airlines Ltd. has moved its headquarters from Kelowna, B.C., to Edmonton. (Photo contributed)

Flair Airlines moving headquarters from Kelowna, B.C, to Edmonton

EDMONTON — Flair Airlines Ltd. has found a new place to roost.

The low-cost carrier says it is moving its headquarters from Kelowna, British Columbia, to Edmonton.

Flair CEO David Tait say the change makes sense because most of the company’s flights already go through Edmonton International Airport.

Tait says the move would bring 75 jobs to Edmonton.

He says that number is expected to increase to 300 in the coming years.

The announcement Tuesday came a day before Calgary-based WestJet’s low-cost carrier Swoop was set to make its maiden flight from Hamilton, Ont., to Abbotsford, B.C.

“As one of the fastest growing cities in the country, the community (Edmonton) and the airport are uniquely positioned to support our ongoing growth,” Tait said in a release Tuesday.

Flair has been operating since 2005, acting as a charter airline mainly used by energy companies.

In 2016, the company began operating flights for NewLeaf. It bought out NewLeaf last year.

