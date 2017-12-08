Flying to Europe gets more expensive for Canadians as Delta adds baggage fee

MONTREAL — Travelling overseas will get a little more costly for some Canadian travellers after Delta Air Lines announced it will begin to charge for checked bags on flights to Europe and North Africa.

The Atlanta-based airline said it will charge basic economy passengers US$60 or C$75 for the first bag and more for second bags.

The fees will apply to tickets purchased after Dec. 6 and for flights after April 10 originating from the U.S. and Canada.

There is no change in policy for more expensive international flight tickets or for flights to other regions. Delta is currently expanding its Basic Economy flights for overseas travellers.

Like other carriers, Delta currently doesn’t charge for checked bags for international flights and charges US$25 for the first checked bag on domestic and transborder flights.

Airline analyst Robert Kokonis of AirTrav Inc. says he expects Air Canada and WestJet Airlines should and will follow, although the fee will likely only apply to the lowest economy fares and those without frequent flyer status.

“Our carriers likely will not want to ‘leave this money on the table’ if one of their competitors has introduced the fee,” he wrote in an email.

Kokonis has argued that so-called unbundling of fares that allows passengers to pay for services they use had to happen, because the old model of including everything in a fare no longer worked in the cause of low-cost competition.

A report this week said global ancillary fees are expected to generate US$82.2 billion this year, a 22 per cent increase in one year, compared to US$22.6 billion in 2010.

Air Canada (TSX:AC) ranked 10th in the world in collecting ancillary fees, bringing in US$1.179 billion in 2016, according to IdeaWorksCompany, a U.S. research company that tracks airline revenue.

That equalled US$26.29 per passenger. WestJet collected US$302.2 million or US$13.77 per passenger in fees last year.

Although WestJet (TSX:WJA) has plans to create a joint venture with Delta for transborder flights in 2019, the airline isn’t prepared to adjust its baggage fees.

“At this time, WestJet has no plans to change our fees,” spokeswoman Lauren Stewart wrote in an email.

Air Canada (TSX:AC) said it hasn’t made adjustments in fees but “monitors competition to ensure we remain competitive.”

Air Transat said it has no plans to increase fees.

In addition to unveiling its tie-up with Delta, Calgary-based WestJet is looking to expand its reach by appealing to discount, premium business and international segments.

It is preparing to launch ultra low cost carrier Swoop in June, with low fares partially offset by ancillary fees for everything from checked bags to preferred seats, food and other services.

WestJet is also building its business customers and international reach by adding new Boeing 737 Max planes and also introducing 787 Dreamliners in 2019.

Moody’s Investors Service said the Delta union will put WestJet in a stronger position to gain market share in the cross-border market.

Air Canada leads with a 45 per cent share of the market based on available seat miles, followed by WestJet at 21 per cent.

United Airlines had 12 per cent share, American Airlines nine per cent, Delta seven per cent and other carriers including Porter Airlines six per cent.

“The joint venture will also place WestJet in an improved position to compete in the transborder market against Air Canada who has a codeshare partnership with United Airlines,” said senior analyst Jamie Koutsoukis.

The number of passengers travelling between Canada and the U.S. increased 1.1 per cent to 22.2 million last year.

WestJet and Delta said their preliminary agreement anticipates co-ordinated schedules for new destinations and expanded codesharing, which allows each partner to book seats on the other’s flights.

WestJet CEO Gregg Saretsky said the joint venture will help the company to narrow the gap with Air Canada.

“It was a long way to neutralizing the disadvantage that we have suffered, I would say, over the last decade since we launched service in the transborder,” he said Wednesday during an investor conference.

Previous story
Working Wise: Rules in place for fall protection
Next story
Pot from the Rock: Canopy Growth strikes deal for private stores in Newfoundland

Just Posted

Red Deer rallies around shop that was target of smash and grab robbery

LVs Vinyl Cafe is getting back on its feet thanks to the overwhelming support of residents

Home for LGBTQ+ youth to open soon

First two teens to take part in Haven project expected to move in before Christmas

Bower home a beacon of Christmas spirit in Red Deer

The Martin family in Bower takes Christmas seriously. Walking the path to… Continue reading

Bringing outdoor rinks to Red Deer for 20 years

Watching skaters having fun on the outdoor rinks always brings a smile… Continue reading

Flu numbers climbing sharply

The number of flu cases in Alberta has jumped over the last several weeks

WATCH: Santa donates blood on behalf of Lacombe family

With a little help from Old Saint Nick, Parker Berry is giving… Continue reading

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Red Deer astronomer witnesses unknown object in the sky on Tuesday

It could be space junk in our atmosphere, says the expert

Red Deerians tax scam victims out thousands of dollars each

In the last few days Red Deer RCMP has received 30 tax scam reports

Rimbey RCMP investigate two vehicles set on fire

Two vehicles set on fire in the middle of the night

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month