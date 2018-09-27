Ford celebrates century of production at storied Rouge plant

DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford Motor Co.’s historic Rouge factory complex will continue well into its second century of production with the announcement Thursday that it will make at least one version of the next-generation F-150 pickup truck.

Executive Chairman Bill Ford announced at a celebration of 100 years of manufacturing at the Rouge that it will make a gas-electric hybrid version of the pickup.

The 600-acre factory complex is the longest continuously operating auto plant in the nation. It once was the world’s largest industrial complex, designed to take in raw materials and convert them into fully assembled vehicles.

The factory, now modernized with robots and a grass roof, at times has been in danger of closing during its century of operations. “What was once dismissed as a rust belt relic has become a model for plants all around the world,” Bill Ford said at the celebration.

The Rouge began operating in July of 1918 when it produced a World War I submarine chaser called an Eagle Boat. The first vehicle it made was a Fordson tractor in 1921, and the first car, a Model A, came off its assembly lines in October of 1927.

At its peak, in 1929, the complex employed 102,000 people. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978.

In 1999, a Ford boiler exploded at the complex during routine maintenance, killing six employees and injuring 14 others. State regulators later found 15 workplace safety violations.

Parts of the complex still make steel, and the Ford portion now employs about 7,000 workers making the F-150 pickup truck, the top-selling vehicle in the nation. The plant cranks out a pickup truck every 53 seconds, the company says.

Ford hasn’t released many details about the new version of the truck, which will go into production in 2020. The company said it will be a full hybrid with enough electricity available to power tools on work sites. The truck also will be sold with internal combustion engines.

Previous story
SEC seeks to oust Tesla CEO Elon Musk over go-private tweet
Next story
Natural gas bills will go down about $29 a year, Enbridge says

Just Posted

Hospital shortages, addictions questions raised by Red Deer Councillors at AUMA conference

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman was in the hot seat

Red Deer RCMP make several break and enter arrests

Catching suspects by focusing on crime hot spots

Red Deer County creates firefighter recruitment video

YouTube video released this week as part of recruitment drive

Lacombe Composite High School picked as one of Canada’s greenest

High school recognized by Canada Green Building Council

100+ Women Who Care Red Deer is going strong

Next meeting is Nov. 19

WATCH: Chili lunches raise money for Red Deer’s United Way

AB Global Talent held the fundraiser in City Hall Park, hoping to raise $2,000

Notley says will make duelling speech to counter anti-pipeliner Tzeporah Berman

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she will go up against… Continue reading

Notley’s NDP dropping the ball on fighting anti-pipeline bills, says UCP’s Kenney

CALGARY — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is rejecting accusations she dropped the… Continue reading

Tory leader calls on Premier Brian Gallant to resign or recall legislature

FREDERICTON — The political intrigue in New Brunswick reached a new high… Continue reading

Scheer defends MPs’ use of graphic details from Stafford case during debates

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is… Continue reading

Oilsands producer Cenovus shares get a lift from crude rail deals

CALGARY — Cenovus Energy Inc. shares increased nearly seven per cent after… Continue reading

Lack of CETA awareness hindering opportunities for Canadian business: EU trade czar

MONTREAL — In a warehouse on the outskirts of town, European trade… Continue reading

At UN, Trump tees off on NAFTA, knocks Freeland, threatens tariffs

UNITED NATIONS, N.Y. — U.S. President Donald Trump let Canada know how… Continue reading

Orcas challenging but not preventing pipeline expansion approval, says minister

OTTAWA — The federal fisheries minister said Tuesday it will be more… Continue reading

Most Read