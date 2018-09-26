FILE - In this Monday, May 22, 2017, file photo, Jim Hackett speaks after being introduced as Ford Motor Company CEO, in Dearborn, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Ford CEO says steel, aluminum tariffs will cost company $1B

DETROIT — Tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on imported steel and aluminum are costing Ford Motor Co. $1 billion, hurting the bottom line and raising the possibility of price increases across the automotive industry.

Ford CEO Jim Hackett revealed the number during a television interview Wednesday, and the company said the figure is a year-over-year increase from March through 2019.

Ford buys most of its metals from U.S. producers, which have raised prices this year due to the tariffs on foreign competitors, the company has said.

Other automakers that produce vehicles in the U.S. are experiencing the same price increases, said IHS Markit Senior Analyst Peter Nagle. While they may be absorbing the increased costs at present, eventually they’ll have to pass at least some of the costs on to customers, he said.

“They’re maintaining pricing discipline now just because the consumer can’t support those higher prices,” Nagle said. But if the tariffs stay in place for the remainder of Trump’s term, “obviously some of those costs would have to start being passed along to the consumer here.”

Ford wouldn’t comment specifically on price increases but said it will “continue to make the necessary decisions to remain competitive.”

The Trump administration slapped a 25 per cent tariff on imported steel and 10 per cent tariff on aluminum from some countries, including China, in March. It added Canada, Mexico and the European Union in June. The administration justified the tariffs by calling foreign steel and aluminum a threat to U.S. national security.

Ahead of the tariffs, U.S. metals producers raised prices as companies tried to buy before the tariffs went into effect, Nagle said. He said steel prices are up 25 per cent since the tariffs began, and he expects that to rise to near 30 per cent next year.

Automakers would either raise sticker prices or cut discounts on new cars, trucks and SUVs, Nagle said. The administration also is studying 25 per cent tariffs on imported vehicles, also based on national security concerns. Those tariffs would raise prices, slow auto sales and could cut U.S. economic growth in half by 2020, Nagle said. Other countries also are likely to retaliate on imports from the U.S.

“You can’t have a trade war without automotive,” he said.

Previous story
Trump dumps on Canada, says he rejected NAFTA meeting with Trudeau
Next story
Forest fires, pests pose threat to forestry sector growth, federal report says

Just Posted

Central Alberta communities win AUMA award

Red Deer and neighbours recognized for collaboration

Red Deer gets behind online campaign

Stand Up For A Safe Community attracts supporters

Blackfalds holds cannabis bylaws open house Oct. 2

Proposed changes to bylaws will be discussed

Updated: RDC announces new applied arts degree

Four-year Bachelor of Applied Arts in Film, Theatre and Live Entertainment to start September 2019

Winter Games announces entertainers coming to Red Deer

Get ready for 52° North Music and Cultural Festival

WATCH: Chili lunches raise money for Red Deer’s United Way

AB Global Talent held the fundraiser in City Hall Park, hoping to raise $2,000

Mural unveiled by Red Deer Cultural Heritage Society

Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School students were commissioned to do a mural… Continue reading

Barack Obama takes swipe at Trump’s attitude on environment

OSLO — Former U.S. President Barack Obama took a swipe at President… Continue reading

NEB names three-member panel to conduct Trans Mountain expansion review

CALGARY — The National Energy Board has named the panel that will… Continue reading

Some police forces question roadside marijuana impairment gauge

VANCOUVER — Some Canadian police forces are hesitant to use a federally… Continue reading

Alberta city’s cartoon cannabis spokesman up in smoke after parental backlash

LEDUC, Alta. — Buddy has gone up in smoke. The official cartoon… Continue reading

Canada’s ‘use-it-or-lose-it’ parental leave coming three months early, in March

OTTAWA — Soon-to-be-parents will be able to access extra weeks of leave… Continue reading

Air Canada pilots say near collision should prompt Ottawa to address pilot fatigue

TORONTO — The union representing Air Canada pilots says a near-collision at… Continue reading

Trump says new NAFTA a get-out-of-jail card on 232 tariffs, Trudeau suggests

UNITED NATIONS, N.Y. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave Canada’s NAFTA-talks nemesis… Continue reading

Most Read