Ford recalling pickups

DETROIT — Under pressure from U.S. safety regulators, Ford is recalling about 2 million F-150 pickups in North America because the seat belts can cause fires.

The recall covers certain trucks from the 2015 through 2018 model years.

The company says it has 23 reports of smoke or fire in the U.S. and Canada, but it’s not aware of any injuries. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating the fires last month after getting five reports. Fires destroyed three trucks.

Ford says some seat belt pretensioners can generate excessive sparks when they tighten the belts before a crash. That can ignite gases inside a support beam and cause insulation and carpet to catch fire.

Dealers will remove insulation and install heat-resistant tape. Owners will be notified starting Sept. 24.

Previous story
Canada’s strong-willed foreign minister leads trade talks

Just Posted

Updated: Big year ahead for Red Deer College

Enrolment increases about two per cent in non-apprenticeship programs

Red Deer’s overdose prevention site is on its way

ATCO trailer to be moved to Safe Harbour

Red Deer RCMP celebrate 75 years with regimental ball

Sept. 15 ball to raise funds for Red Deer Victim Services and the Red Deer Food Bank

More police officers coming to fight crime in Red Deer this month

Mid-year budget approvals include $1 million for creek realignment

Red Deer café training people with barriers to employment

The Karma Café is part of Cosmos Group of Companies

130 torchbearers announced for 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deer torchbearers not announced until January

Jennifer Garner channels ‘mom rage’ for ‘Peppermint’ action hero role

TORONTO — Jennifer Garner is back in an action hero role, this… Continue reading

Inquest: Cranberries singer O’Riordan drowned after drinking

LONDON — The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan accidentally drowned in a bathtub… Continue reading

Ford recalling pickups

DETROIT — Under pressure from U.S. safety regulators, Ford is recalling about… Continue reading

Burberry to drop real fur, stop destroying unsold goods

LONDON — British luxury fashion brand Burberry said Thursday it will stop… Continue reading

After arm surgery recommended, Ohtani has big night at plate

ARLINGTON, Texas — The only thing Shohei Ohtani couldn’t do Wednesday night… Continue reading

Djokovic tops Federer’s conqueror for 11th US Open SF in row

NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic put aside all of it, from his… Continue reading

Bear spotted in downtown Ottawa

Ottawa police are continuing to keep an eye on a bear in… Continue reading

Parks Canada says elk euthanized after knocking down woman near Jasper, Alta.

JASPER, Alta. — Parks Canada says it has euthanized an elk in… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month