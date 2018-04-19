FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Ford sign at an auto dealership, in Hialeah, Fla.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

Ford’s company would benefit ‘probably very little’ from corporate tax cut

TORONTO — Ontario’s Progressive Conservative leader acknowledged Thursday that his company would benefit, although “probably very little,” from his proposal to cut corporate taxes, but said he would not personally stand to gain anything.

Doug Ford, a businessman and former Toronto city councillor whose family owns and operates Deco Labels and Tags, has promised to cut the provincial corporate tax by one percentage point if the Tories are elected to power this spring.

But Ford stressed it would bring him no advantage because he plans to put the company — which he co-owns with his brother — in a blind trust, a step meant to avoid conflicts of interests when business leaders are elected to office.

“I don’t benefit a penny … if anything I’m losing money doing this job,” he said.

“I’m giving up a massive amount, a massive amount, to serve the people of Ontario. That was my choice. The people of Ontario, I’m putting before my company.”

Putting Deco in a blind trust would mean Ford would no longer be involved in managing the company, nor would he know who is doing it on his behalf, said Jonathan Farrar, an accounting professor at Toronto’s Ryerson University.

“But he can still get some of the income from the company, so if there’s a lower corporate tax (rate) he’ll still be getting perhaps more income,” Farrar said.

The Tories have said cutting the corporate tax rate from 11.5 per cent to 10.5 per cent would stimulate job growth and lure more businesses to the province.

The governing Liberals said Thursday they would keep the tax rate the same, noting that it is already one of the lowest in Canada. The New Democrats, meanwhile, have said they would raise it to 13 per cent to fund services.

Ontario’s economic development minister said the province has already cut the small business tax rate to help ease the transition to a higher minimum wage, but said Ford’s plan favours those who are already among the most profitable in the province.

“I think it’s a little bit disturbing that one of the first promises he’s making is something that would directly benefit him and the business that his family operates,” Steven Del Duca said.

“But I think more importantly than that, for the people of Ontario, I think this announcement to put more money into the pockets of big business and to deny those who are working hard to get through their day-to-day lives, I think that clearly illustrates what Doug Ford’s values are,” he said. “We see now clearly whose side he’s on.”

Premier Kathleen Wynne said Ford’s promises to cut corporate taxes and halt a planned minimum wage hike set to take effect next year show he doesn’t stand up for the average person, despite what he says.

“Doug Ford is a wealthy man, he has always been a wealthy man, and so he thinks like a wealthy man,” he said.

The premier’s comments came a day after she compared Ford to U.S. President Donald Trump, a move the Tories suggested could compromise delicate NAFTA negotiations.

Wynne brushed off that suggestion Thursday, saying she has worked hard to cultivate ties with the U.S. during her tenure.

“There is no doubt in anyone’s mind in the United States that Ontario is open for business, that we want an open trading relationship. I have made that very, very clear,” she said.

Previous story
New auto rules will be the ‘core’ of future NAFTA deal, Freeland predicts
Next story
Spat breaks out between Tim Hortons franchisee factions over public complaints

Just Posted

Spring book sale this weekend in Red Deer

Red Deerians can get lost in a world of inexpensive books this… Continue reading

Central Alberta wildlife rehab facility not prepared to take orphaned bear cubs, yet

It’s been about eight years since the Medicine River Wildlife Centre was… Continue reading

Regional sewage line moving ahead despite concerns

Cost sharing among concerns of municipalities involved in Sylvan Lake-to-Red Deer sewage line

Red Deer family who lost everything in house fire begin rebuilding

Couple had moved into north-end home only two days before basement fire

Tory Leader Andrew Scheer says he doesn’t feel betrayed by Maxime Bernier

MONTREAL — Andrew Scheer says he doesn’t feel betrayed by former Tory… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta pharmacists decry fee reductions for services

Government funding cuts to Alberta pharmacies will hurt health care, declared about… Continue reading

Supreme Court ruling corks B.C. vintners’ hopes for free trade of Canadian wines

VANCOUVER — The Supreme Court of Canada ruling upholding interprovincial trade laws… Continue reading

Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with U.S. government

Disgraced cyclist reached $5-million settlement with sponsor U.S. Postal Service

Montreal couple hoping city lets them keep beloved pet pig named Babe

MONTREAL — Babe the pig spends his days sleeping, going for walks… Continue reading

WATCH: This is a story about a stoned raccoon at a fire station

An unusual pair showed up in the pre-dawn hours at Fire Station… Continue reading

Plastic makers’ credit ratings may be hit by pollution rules

Plastic packaging makers may be less credit-worthy in the future as governments… Continue reading

Black Press Media acquires two new Alaska newspapers

New Media Investment Group to acquire the Akron (OH) Beacon Journal while Black Press Media takes on daily newspapers in Juneau and Kenai Alaska

‘Dining of the future’: vegan restaurant boom fuelled by meat eaters

Foodies say Canada is in the midst of a renaissance in plant-based… Continue reading

Northbound QEII traffic to return to northbound lanes as contruction continues south of Red Deer

Though the Hwy 2/Gaetz Avenue interchange still has months until completion, some… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month