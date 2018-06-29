Former B.C. premier Christy Clark to join Shaw Communications board of directors

CALGARY — Former British Columbia premier Christy Clark has been named to the board of directors for Calgary-based Shaw Communications Inc.

The cable television and telecommunications company says Clark, who was premier from 2011 until 2017, was chosen because of her extensive contacts in politics and business across Canada and especially in its biggest market, the greater Vancouver area.

Clark retired from politics in August last year after the B.C. Liberal party was defeated on a confidence vote, 44-42, thanks to an alliance between the B.C. NDP and Green parties.

Before becoming premier, Clark served as an MLA for nine years, and held cabinet positions for four of those years.

In 2005, she took a break from public service and worked as a columnist, commentator and host of the “Christy Clark Show” on CKNW radio.

In May, law firm Bennett Jones announced Clark would be joining its government affairs and public policy team in Vancouver.

“I look forward to joining and making contributions to the board as Shaw continues on its journey as a leading connectivity provider of broadband, video, voice and wireless services in Canada,” Clark said in a statement.

“I welcome the opportunity to support the company in growing its presence in British Columbia and its other key markets.”

