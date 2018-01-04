Former Shaw Communications CEO, Jim Shaw, dies at age 60 following brief illness

CALGARY — Jim Shaw, the former chief executive of Shaw Communications Inc., has died following a brief illness.

He was 60.

The Calgary-based telecommunications company says in a statement that Shaw, who was vice-chairman of the board, passed away peacefully on Wednesday.

He joined Shaw in 1982, working as a construction worker and cable installer, and later served as the company’s second CEO from 1998 to 2010.

Shaw Communications says during his tenure as CEO the company’s revenue grew from $646 million in 1998 to $3.7 billion in 2010.

Current CEO Brad Shaw says that he not only lost a brother, but a great friend and mentor.

“As a family, our hearts are heavy with sadness,” Shaw said.

“Our lives will not be as complete without hearing Jim’s laughter or getting the benefit of his counsel or his insight.”

Edward Rogers, chairman of Rogers Communications Inc., said he was saddened to hear about Shaw’s death and extended his condolences.

“Jim was a brilliant man and a fierce competitor,” Rogers said in a statement.

“He was a confident entrepreneur who had a transformative and lasting impact on the Canadian cable landscape. He will surely be missed.”

