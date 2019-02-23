French yellow vest protesters seek momentum on 15th week

PARIS — Thousands of yellow vest protesters took to the streets across France on Saturday for a 15th straight weekend of demonstrations, trying to re-energize supporters while tamping down on the violence and anti-Semitism in the movement’s ranks.

Among the many rallies around Paris and in other French cities, hundreds gathered at the Arc de Triomphe monument in Paris to march through well-off neighbourhoods to protest government policies they see as favouring the rich.

Tempers frayed at the end of the main demonstration at the Trocadero plaza, next to the Eiffel Tower, and French police used tear gas to disperse protesters.

Five separate demonstrations were organized in the French capital, which saw 5,800 protesters according to Interior Ministry, which said there were 46,600 protesters scattered across France.

Support for the movement has ebbed in recent weeks as it has splintered and outbreaks of violence continue.

Last weekend, the extremist views of some protesters erupted in a torrent of anti-Semitic insults hurled at noted philosopher Alain Finkielkraut on the sidelines of a Paris protest. The assault came days after the French government reported a huge rise in incidents of anti-Semitism last year.

Local authorities in the central French city of Clermont-Ferrand urged residents on Saturday to avoid downtown, where 2,500 yellow vest protesters clashed with police forces. The prefecture said police arrested 15 people — including eight who were placed in custody — and seized weapons including baseball bats and alarm pistols.

A few hundred yellow vest protesters made the most of the sunny weather to gather at Chambord Castle in central France for a picnic. Elsewhere, activists blocked access to an Amazon platform in the southwestern city of Toulouse.

The yellow vest movement was named after the fluorescent garments that French motorists must carry in their vehicles for emergencies.

The protests started in November to oppose fuel tax hikes but have expanded into a broader public rejection of French President Emmanuel Macron’s economic policies, which protesters say favour businesses and the wealthy over ordinary French workers.

Macron has tried to assuage protesters’ anger by making some concessions — like rolling back the fuel tax hike — and holding forums where officials can better listen to public demands.

 

Previous story
Smile: Some airliners have cameras on seat-back screens
Next story
Buffett encourages investors to bet on American economy

Just Posted

Parkland Fuel Corporation moving Red Deer office

Company plans to consolidate Red Deer office with Calgary, affecting 120 jobs

RDSO, Orontes Quartet to perform free Sunday concert during Canada Winter Games

The show from 6:30 p.m. is in heated tent off Celebration Plaza

Alan Doyle, Ashley MacIsaac perform free Canada Winter Games concert tonight in downtown Red Deer

Celtic show starts at 6:30 p.m. in large heated tent off Celebration Plaza

Alberta Party leader must wait to learn if he can run in provincial election

EDMONTON — The lawyer for Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel told a… Continue reading

B.C. man gets seven-year sentence in U.S. for attempting to smuggle ecstasy

SEATTLE — The U.S. Department of Justice says a British Columbia man… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: Must-have wardrobe basics

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Court rejects B.C.’s request to declare Alberta oil export law unconstitutional

CALGARY — A judge has dismissed the British Columbia government’s request to… Continue reading

A ‘warm embrace’ for grieving parents at funeral of seven young fire victims

HALIFAX — Thousands of mourners filled a cavernous hall on Saturday for… Continue reading

New immigration projects offer caregivers pathway to permanent residence

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government is launching two new immigration pilot programs… Continue reading

Montreal man found guilty of manslaughter in death of ailing wife

MONTREAL — A jury has found a Montreal man guilty of manslaughter… Continue reading

Homan beats McCarville in 3-4 Page Playoff at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

SYDNEY, N.S. — Ontario’s Rachel Homan defeated Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville 6-4… Continue reading

Iowa play-by-play man suspended for “King Kong” comment

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin has been suspended… Continue reading

Smile: Some airliners have cameras on seat-back screens

Now there is one more place where cameras could start watching you… Continue reading

R. Kelly due in Chicago court to face sex abuse charges

CHICAGO — R. Kelly, the R&B star who has been trailed for… Continue reading

Most Read