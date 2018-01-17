Minister of Transport Marc Garneau gestures as he speaks to reporters following Question Period in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Garneau and transportation industry ‘cautiously optimistic’ about NAFTA: minister

MONTREAL — Transport Minister Marc Garneau says he shares the cautious optimism of Canada’s transportation industry that a deal will be reached to modernize NAFTA.

The minister said the sustained efforts by the federal and provincial governments to reinforce the importance of the trade deal to American politicians are bearing fruit.

He points to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce president and House Speaker Paul Ryan, who have talked about the importance of continuing negotiations despite a threat from U.S. President Donald Trump to pull out of the continental trade pact.

“I think those are playing a role in overall mood and the overall negotiations between the three countries,” he told reporters Wednesday after meeting behind closed doors with representatives of the transportation sector.

For them, the impact on volumes of merchandise and people that cross the border is key, he said.

Garneau’s first meeting with the sector to discuss NAFTA comes days before difficult negotiations are set to resume next week in Montreal.

He said their comments reinforced his thinking about how the industry feels about negotiations and how it could potentially impact them.

“Some of their businesses depend heavily on the amount of merchandise that they’re going to bring across the border so obviously they want to see a successful negotiation,” Garneau said. “But I would say that the mood was cautiously optimistic as we go into the sixth round.”

The meeting followed a warning from the Bank of Canada about growing uncertainties about the 24-year-old continental trade agreement.

The central bank raised its trend-setting interest rate Wednesday to 1.25 per cent and said uncertainty regarding the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement — and the potential negatives for Canada — were casting a widening shadow over its outlook.

Transportation analysts have said that the potential dismantling of NAFTA poses the biggest risk to Canada’s railways, which would miss out on the benefits of healthy economies and higher demand for oil transportation.

Kevin Chiang of CIBC World Markets said what keeps him up at night is NAFTA renegotiations.

Chiang wrote in a report that the earnings implications of the U.S. government’s move to disband the agreement are unknown, but an almost immediate 10 per cent drop in values in the aftermath of the Brexit vote in the United Kingdom could be a guide post for Canada’s industrial and transportation sectors.

Fadi Chamoun of BMO Capital Markets wrote that a repeal of NAFTA could create significant uncertainty and potentially weigh on the valuations of Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) and Canadian Pacific Railway (TSX:CP).

Last week, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada would be bringing some “creative” new proposals to the sixth round of talks next week in Montreal, in response to the “more unconventional” American demands.

During a visit to Washington on Wednesday, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said Canada speaks with one voice when it comes to the negotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Previous story
Rum, vodka, gin: Nova Scotia kindles sudden explosion of craft distilleries
Next story
Bread price-fixing documents won’t be unsealed Thursday, Loblaw says

Just Posted

Red Deer man says more cardiac care needed here

Ryan Gillies spent several extra days in hospital waiting to get a stent in Edmonton

Red Deer gets ready for CFR 45

A $20 to $25-million annual injection to the local economy

Former Red Deer teacher going to trial on child porn charges

Charges were laid in January 2017 after a woman came forward

Red Deer agency reports more than 1,000 lives saved with naloxone

Turning Point distributes 5,855 naloxone kits

WATCH: Ponoka residents enjoy first skate on ice path

A community initiative helped create a skate path for families in Ponoka.

Giddy up: Red Deer to host Canadian Finals Rodeo in 2018

The CFR is expected to bring $20-30 million annually to Red Deer and region

Got milk? Highway reopened near Millet

A southbound truck hauling milk and cartons collided with a bridge

Stettler’s newest residents overcame fear, bloodshed to come here

Daniel Kwizera, Diane Mukasine and kids now permanent residents

Giddy up: Red Deer to host Canadian Finals Rodeo in 2018

The CFR is expected to bring $20-30 million annually to Red Deer and region

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag at Pyeongchang Olympics

Not since Kurt Browning at the 1994 Lillehammer Games has a figure… Continue reading

WATCH: Business owners mixed about council decision to nix winter patio

No patio for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Beer Canada calls on feds to axe increasing beer tax as consumption trends down

OTTAWA — A trade association for Canada’s beer industry wants the federal… Continue reading

Photo: Skating in Ponoka’s parks

By Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye… Continue reading

Central Albertans recall Hawaii’s false missile alert

Former Red Deer councillor Paul Harris was hanging out at the Ka’anapali… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month