Gasoline-like substance linked to private residence in Surrey, B.C.

SURREY, B.C. — A gasoline-like substance found in the area where the Trans Mountain pipeline runs through Surrey, B.C., has been traced to a private home, the province’s environment ministry said Sunday evening.

The pipeline was shut down earlier in the day amid an odour complaint and reports of a gasoline-like substance found in a ditch.

But in a statement Sunday night, the provincial environment ministry said the spill had been “traced to a private residence.”

Earlier Sunday, the ministry said it was notified about the smell at 1:15 a.m.

“A (vacuum) truck is on scene and cleaning up sheens as they are found,” the initial statement from the ministry said, adding the pipeline was shut down as a “precautionary measure.”

Assistant fire chief Shelley Morris with Surrey Fire Services said a call came in around 11 p.m. Saturday night about a gasoline smell in the area.

“We sent someone to investigate and they did find some petroleum products in a ditch,” she said in an interview Sunday.

She said there was not much petroleum odour in the area by the evening.

A statement from Trans Mountain said the company was investigating an odour complaint, but had found no evidence the source was the pipeline.

“We are doing air monitoring in the area and there is no risk to the public at this time,” it said.

The existing Trans Mountain pipeline was owned by Kinder Morgan Canada until earlier this year, when the federal government bought it for $4.5 billion.

The Federal Court of Appeal has quashed Ottawa’s approval of a plan to triple the pipeline’s capacity, ruling it was done without a proper review of environmental impacts or adequate consultation of Indigenous people.

Previous story
U.S. bans new mining claims on public land near Yellowstone
Next story
Netflix assembles new U.S. production hub in New Mexico

Just Posted

Salvation Army in Red Deer offers free Thanksgiving meal

The annual Thanksgiving feast at Red Deer’s Salvation Army not only provides… Continue reading

Alberta-based Sundial part of cannabis-related study for dementia

Can cannabis prove helpful for those with dementia? Central Alberta based Sundial… Continue reading

WATCH: The magic of Harry Potter in Red Deer

The magical world of Harry Potter is taking over downtown Red Deer… Continue reading

Red Deer mom donates Thanksgiving supplies to families to teach kindness to her children

Ten families in Central Alberta were able to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner this… Continue reading

Four arrested in Rimbey

Three men and one woman were arrested in Rimbey after a search… Continue reading

WATCH: Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer open for public viewing

Doors to the 2018 Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer opened to… Continue reading

Trial told of woman’s ‘intense fear’ alone in barracks with dozens of men

HALIFAX — The trial of a British sailor accused in a gang… Continue reading

Researchers hope rare find of wrecked whaler holds clues about sailors’ lives

CALGARY — Matthew Ayre was transcribing logbooks from British whaling ships in… Continue reading

Refuge areas crucial to saving bird species as climate changes: study

With more depressing results that suggest climate change threatens half of Canada’s… Continue reading

Supreme Court to hear questions in case of woman’s death after rough sex

OTTAWA — The case of an Ontario trucker acquitted in the death… Continue reading

Irving Oil investigating ‘major incident’ at Saint John oil refinery, reports of explosion

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Witnesses say there was an explosion at an… Continue reading

Montreal Sir John A. Macdonald statue defaced ahead of anti-racism demonstration

MONTREAL — A downtown Montreal statue of Sir John A. Macdonald has… Continue reading

No change to Cdn climate plan as report warns world losing global warming battle

OTTAWA — The world is going to blow past its most stringent… Continue reading

Oil spill feared after ships collide near Corsica

PARIS — French maritime authorities are trying to contain an apparent oil… Continue reading

Most Read