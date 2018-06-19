GE to end more than 100-year run on Dow Walgreens added

LOS ANGELES — General Electric will be dropped from the Dow Jones industrial average next week, ending the industrial conglomerate’s more than 100-year run in the 30-company blue chip index.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said Tuesday that GE will be removed from index before the open of trading next Tuesday. Its slot will go to drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Boston-based GE was an original member of the Dow Jones industrials dating back to 1896. It had been a continuous member of the Dow since 1907.

GE has been struggling in recent years, shrinking dramatically since it became entangled in the financial crisis a decade ago.

The company is under investigation related to a $15 billion hit it took to cover miscalculations at an insurance unit.

Previous story
North American stocks fall amid U.S.-China tariff threats, loonie lower
Next story
Mobile carriers cut off flow of location data to brokers

Just Posted

Reported grizzly bear sightings near Penhold

Two people called in reported sightings Saturday

Urgent need for blood donors at Red Deer clinic

Though summer and the coming long weekend may mean a slowdown for… Continue reading

Looking at the bright side of Red Deer’s windstorm

It’s a chance for forest renewal, says naturalist

Burman University transit proposal accepted

Additional weekday bus ride to be added and bus pass introduced

WATCH: Alberta Animal Services donates 10,000 pounds of pet food to Red Deer food bank

Humans aren’t the only hungry ones served by the Red Deer and… Continue reading

VIDEO: What separation from parents does to children: ‘The effect is catastrophic’

This is what happens inside children when they are forcibly separated from… Continue reading

A beetle brings a nightmare on ash street

Introduced pests and diseases put the fear of God into plant biologists… Continue reading

Photos: Blair House is where the president’s guests get VIP treatment

WASHINGTON - Diagonally across the street from the White House is a… Continue reading

Ten Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivors meet in Las Vegas for NHL awards

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — Ten of the 13 survivors from the Humboldt Broncos… Continue reading

Triathletes young and old prepare for weekend event in Red Deer

Woody’s Triathlon goes Saturday and Sunday

Driver knocks over metal barricade, rolls several times in crash near Olds

A man is in hospital after his SUV trashed into the QEII… Continue reading

In tit-for-tat, Trump threatens more tariffs against China

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has directed the U.S. Trade Representative to… Continue reading

Commons Speaker says no to Tory calls for emergency debate on Canada-U.S. trade

OTTAWA — The official Opposition is calling for an emergency debate in… Continue reading

Accused homeowner to testify in own defence in Hamilton murder trial

HAMILTON — A Hamilton-area homeowner accused of gunning down a suspected truck… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month