General Motors recalls some pickups and SUVs over brakes

DETROIT — General Motors is recalling about 41,000 pickup trucks and police sports utility vehicles because of loose brake pedals.

The recall covers 2015 through 2016 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks, Chevrolet Silverado 1500 special service pickup trucks and some Chevrolet Tahoe sports utility vehicles made for police departments and other government agencies.

GM says the brake pedal pivot nut may loosen. A driver could be unable to stop the vehicle if the brake pedal is loose or inoperative.

The company says it will fix the problem free of charge by having dealers add adhesive to the nut and reinstall it with increased tightness. It plans to notify vehicle owners but hasn’t said when.

The company hasn’t said if the problem has caused any crashes or injuries.

