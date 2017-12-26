Get Started: Small businesses more interested in loans

SMALL BUSINESS FINANCING

Small companies are getting more interested in borrowing, but many are still finding it hard to get loans from banks.

That’s the finding of a quarterly survey of small businesses released last week by Pepperdine University’s Graziadio School of Business and Management and Dun & Bradstreet Corp.

An index that measures small companies’ demand for financing, including loans and investment money, rose 3.6 per cent to 37.5 from 36.2 in the third quarter. A separate index, which measures their ability to get financing, rose 0.2 per cent to 33.1 from 33.

But while demand is up, many owners aren’t in the market for credit. Thirty-eight per cent of small companies didn’t get any credit in the last quarter. And small businesses are still finding it harder to get loans than mid-sized ones do — 61 per cent of small company owners called debt financing difficult to get versus 31 per cent of mid-sized business owners. During the previous three months, 36 per cent of small businesses were able to get bank loans, compared to 69 per cent of mid-sized companies.

The survey findings show that owners who have shied away from risks like borrowing ever since the election may be feeling more secure about taking on debt. But banks that are adverse to risk, especially given the rules imposed on them by the Dodd-Frank banking law, are still wary about small companies.

On a positive note, many companies wanted financing because they want to grow or acquire another business — 44 per cent of small businesses, and 47 per cent of mid-sized ones. And 46 per cent of small companies and 70 per cent of mid-size ones who weren’t trying to raise financing because said they didn’t need the money because their cash flow is good.

The survey, conducted from Oct. 31 to mid-November, questioned 1,341 companies from the Dun & Bradstreet database that have revenue up to $100 million. Dun & Bradstreet compiles credit reports on businesses of all sizes.

ONLINE LEARNING

Business owners with down time the last week of the year might want to do some online learning. There are many free online seminars, workshops and courses they can take on their own, at any time.

SCORE, which sponsors live online seminars, has them archived on its website, www.score.org . The seminars have dealt with topics including marketing, managing, social media and business plans. The organization, which offers free advice to small businesses, also has interactive courses available on its website.

The Small Business Administration also has a variety of online courses, including business basics, and also courses about cybersecurity, customer service, disaster recovery and starting a business. You can find them at www.sba.gov .

Previous story
Tourism in coal country: Digging into culture, ecotourism

Just Posted

Shoppers have mixed reactions to Boxing Day deals in Red Deer

Shoppers have mixed reactions to Boxing Day deals in Red Deer. Holly… Continue reading

Thousands in Nova Scotia without power

A wild winter storm knocks out power to much of Nova Scotia

Looking back at 2017 with Mayor Tara Veer

Progress and challenges for Red Deer

Red Deer Emergency Services ‘keep watch’

Red Deer Emergency Services had a busy Christmas Eve and morning between… Continue reading

Boil water advisory in place for some Red Deer residents

A boil water advisory is in effect for some parts of Red… Continue reading

Replay Red Deer Dec. 24

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Boxing Day madness begins

Get ready to shop, as some of the biggest deals of the year are to happen today

Police in Victoria investigating two bodies found on Christmas Day

An injured person was also found at the scene and taken to hospital. Authorities say the public is not at risk

A deep freeze settles in across country

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings across country

Thousands in Nova Scotia without power

A wild winter storm knocks out power to much of Nova Scotia

Extreme cold warning in effect for Red Deer

Warning issued for some parts of Southern Alberta including Ponoka, Stettler

Cold weather blamed for low turnout for Salvation Army’s Christmas meal

Those who walked into the Salvation Army in Red Deer during lunch… Continue reading

VIDEO: In Christmas message, queen honours cities hit by terror

Queen Elizabeth II addresses the Commonwealth

Seamless reinvention: Celine Dion reborn with exuberant foray into high fashion

Met Gala proved the 49-year-old performer wasn’t defeated by the events of 2016

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month