Global business leaders like British billionaire Richard Branson are reassessing their ties with Saudi Arabia following the disappearance of a dissident writer after visiting its consulate in Istanbul. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Global business leaders suspend ties with Saudi Arabia

LONDON — Global business leaders are reassessing their ties with Saudi Arabia, stoking pressure on the Gulf kingdom to explain what happened to a dissident writer who disappeared after visiting its consulate in Istanbul.

British billionaire Richard Branson on Friday suspended business links with Saudi Arabia, and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said he might not attend a major investment conference in the country this month amid reports that Jamal Khashoggi may have been killed at the Saudi consulate in Turkey’s capital.

“What has reportedly happened in Turkey around the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, if proved true, would clearly change the ability of any of us in the West to do business with the Saudi government,” Branson said in a statement.

Branson, founder of Virgin Group, says he will suspend his role as director in two tourism projects in Saudi Arabia while an investigation takes place. He also is putting on hold discussions about a proposed Saudi investment in space companies Virgin Galactic and Virgin Orbit.

Saudi Arabia is facing increasing international pressure to clarify what happened to Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, with U.S. President Donald Trump and British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt among those demanding answers.

Khosrowshahi is scheduled to speak at the Future Investment Initiative conference, which takes place Oct. 23-25 in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. The event also lists JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Blackrock Chairman Larry Fink and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin among dozens of expected speakers.

“I’m very troubled by the reports to date about Jamal Khashoggi,” Khosrowshahi said. “We are following the situation closely, and unless a substantially different set of facts emerges, I won’t be attending the FII conference in Riyadh.”

Other leaders, such as Joe Kaeser, the president and CEO Global of German industrial giant Siemens AG, were still planning to attend — for now.

“We are watching the situation very closely and for the time being his participation is still planned,” said Robin Zimmermann, Siemens’ head spokesman.

The Financial Times, which is listed as a media partner to the event, announced it would no longer be doing so.

“The Financial Times will not be partnering with the FII conference in Riyadh while the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi remains unexplained,” Finola McDonnell, the head of communications, said in a tweet.

CNN cancelled its partnership, and said its anchors and reporters would no longer moderate panels. The New York Times and its business columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin similarly pulled out of the event. CNBC also said Friday it would not participate.

By The Associated Press

Previous story
Final report released on Air Canada near miss at San Francisco airport

Just Posted

Wind warning issued for Central Alberta

A wind warning is in effect for much of Central Alberta, including… Continue reading

RDC starts the process of hiring new leader by next June

RDC has hired a head-hunting firm to help fill retiring president Joel… Continue reading

Alberta crop commissions warning that farmers facing terrible harvest season

Crop commissions want government and crop insurers to act quickly

Home-grown education, business degrees are the next goal for RDC

The goal is to have them ready for students by fall 2021.

Two arrested for Leslieville armed robbery

Red Deer man and Rimbey man will appear in court Oct. 24

Millions announced to upgrade Dickson Dam

Spillways to be upgraded for better flood protection

British designers made Eugenie’s wedding dress

LONDON — Princess Eugenie wore a gown designed by Peter Pilotto and… Continue reading

Manhattan DA drops part of Weinstein case

New York City prosecutors abandoned part of their sexual assault case against… Continue reading

Global business leaders suspend ties with Saudi Arabia

LONDON — Global business leaders are reassessing their ties with Saudi Arabia,… Continue reading

Final report released on Air Canada near miss at San Francisco airport

Safety officials say a near collision of airliners in San Francisco last… Continue reading

Be careful: Heading abroad in the legal cannabis era could harsh your buzz

OTTAWA — “No cannabis at border crossings.” The signs posted on the… Continue reading

Freeland announces new Canadian consul general posts for Detroit, Los Angeles

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has filled two new senior… Continue reading

Once vowing not to record anymore, Elvis Costello is back

NEW YORK — Besides the fact that he’s still here, Elvis Costello’s… Continue reading

UK Time’s Up fund gives $1.3 million to women’s groups

LONDON — A fund set up by British celebrities as part of… Continue reading

Most Read