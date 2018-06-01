Google blames Wikipedia for search results showing the ideology of the California Republican Party included “Nazism.” (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Google blames Wikipedia for “Nazism” tag on California GOP

SAN FRANCISCO — Google is blaming Wikipedia for search results that said the ideology of the California Republican Party included “Nazism.” Results were seen in a Google information box screen-captured by Vice News on Thursday.

The story was quickly seized on by Republicans.

Congressman Kevin McCarthy, the majority Republican leader whose district is in central California, tweeted that the results were a “disgrace.” California Republican Party executive director Cynthia Bryant said in a statement that Google and Wikipedia should take more ownership of what is published on their sites.

Google quickly adjusted the information box to remove the section on ideology, calling the change “vandalism.”

A search of change records show the term “Nazism” was added to the Wikipedia entry twice in the last week before being taken down by other editors.

Websites are exempt from charges of libel under federal law as long as they promptly remove offensive material once notified.

“We have systems in place that catch vandalism before it impacts search results, but occasionally errors get through, and that’s what happened here,” Google said in a Thursday statement. “This would have been fixed systematically once we processed the removal from Wikipedia, but when we noticed the vandalism we worked quickly to accelerate this process to remove the erroneous information.”

The latest gaffe comes two months after YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki told an audience at the SXSW technology conference that YouTube would begin to rely on Wikipedia entries to create a “companion unit” that will be shown beside conspiracy theory videos that continue to populate the platform.

Wojcicki told Wired editor Nicholas Thompson at the time that the unit was meant to show alternative sources of information so a viewer would “be able to research other areas as well.”

Previous story
Macron talks to Trump, says tariffs illegal and a mistake

Just Posted

Trans Mountain seeks stricter injunction at terminals in British Columbia

VANCOUVER — Lawyers for Trans Mountain will be back in court today… Continue reading

Twitter unveils new livestreaming deals as telecoms aim to lure in new audiences

TORONTO — Sports commentary, Food Network Canada programming and the iHeartRadio Much… Continue reading

Roseanne Barr return possible, but lesser platform likely

LOS ANGELES — After her network dropped her show, streaming services dropped… Continue reading

Google blames Wikipedia for “Nazism” tag on California GOP

SAN FRANCISCO — Google is blaming Wikipedia for search results that said… Continue reading

Trump hits back at Trudeau’s criticism of ‘punitive’ U.S. metal tariffs

WASHINGTON — Justin Trudeau drew the ire of Donald Trump late Thursday,… Continue reading

WATCH: Alberta Education Minister tours Red Deer’s Joseph Welsh Elementary School

Sensory room, tech classes impress Minister David Eggen

Macron talks to Trump, says tariffs illegal and a mistake

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron has told U.S. President Donald Trump… Continue reading

Malnourished, tiny bear cub found near mother’s dead body

TOFINO, B.C. — Wildlife-watching guides say a bear cub was near death… Continue reading

Pesticides do harm to bees and should be phased out, Health Canada says

OTTAWA — Health Canada is sticking with its proposal to phase out… Continue reading

Second mate fell asleep on grounded tug off Vancouver Island: TSB report

VANCOUVER — The Transportation Safety Board has called for more training on… Continue reading

Health minister favours warnings on cigarettes as feds outline tobacco strategy

MONTREAL — The federal health minister says she’s in favour of putting… Continue reading

Family of Robert F. Kennedy to host memorial service

ARLINGTON, Va. — Friends and family of U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy… Continue reading

New Brunswick town stakes claim to world’s oldest basketball court

ST. STEPHEN, N.B. — For years, it lay hidden under drab blue… Continue reading

Canadian Denis Shapovalov drops second-round match at French Open

PARIS — Denis Shapovalov’s first career Grand Slam as a seeded player… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month