Hard Rock casino starts internet gambling days after opening

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — New Jersey’s thriving internet gambling market has grown a bit bigger.

The Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City went live with its internet gambling operation on Tuesday afternoon, five days after its brick-and-mortar casino opened its doors.

David Rebuck, director of the state Division of Gaming Enforcement, told The Associated Press the casino’s equipment and systems passed all the necessary tests, and were cleared for full operation as of noon.

“Our online gaming team has done an amazing job launching one of the most dynamic online gaming experiences in the industry,” said Matt Harkness, Hard Rock’s Atlantic City president. “We’re excited to extend the Hard Rock brand beyond the Boardwalk and let casino players (play) across the Garden State.”

The site, www.hardrockcasino.com , became the 26th legal internet gambling site in New Jersey.

And another one might not be far behind. The Ocean Resort Casino, which also opened its doors last Thursday, the same day as Hard Rock, is preparing to offer internet gambling as well.

Rebuck said Ocean Resort’s internet gambling operation is still in its testing phase with state gambling regulators.

Six casino licensees operate internet gambling in New Jersey: Borgata, Golden Nugget, Hard Rock, Resorts and Tropicana, and Caesars Interactive-NJ, which includes Caesars and Harrah’s. Other gambling companies that partner with Atlantic City casinos also are approved for internet gambling in the state.

Internet gambling began in New Jersey in Nov. 2013 and has been growing steadily.

Last year, internet gambling brought in $245 million for Atlantic City’s casinos, or roughly 10 per cent of their total revenue.

Combined with sports betting, which just began last month in New Jersey, the casinos have two new revenue sources they lacked during a brutal two-year stretch in which five of the city’s 12 casinos shut down. Two of them, Revel and the Trump Taj Mahal, reopened last week as Ocean Resort and the Hard Rock, respectively.

Previous story
Auto sales rise in 1st half, but analysts warn of turbulence

Just Posted

Conditions favourable for funnel clouds in Central Alberta, Environment Canada advises

Chances of a weak landspout tornado in Red Deer and Central Alberta

Lacombe police extend counter hours

Counter will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Friday

Disabled Red Deer woman gives back, helping charities that assisted her

Carla Riley-Sloan awarded for volunteerism by the United Way

GoFundMe campaign started to furnish Red Deer’s Dragonfly Children’s Healing Centre

$50,000 is needed for everything from therapy equipment to appliances

Lock it or Lose it campaign gives Red Deer drivers poor crime prevention scores

Drivers left electronic devices, keys, in plain sight; some left windows open

VIDEO: The cereal of the future misses the point of Dippin’ Dots

It was supposed to be the “ice cream of the future,” but… Continue reading

Students at Central Alberta college learn to grow bud

High demand for pot growers: Central Alberta expert

PHOTOS: Fishing up a storm

The fishing were biting at Marina Bay on Tuesday afternoon. Anglers were… Continue reading

Conditions favourable for funnel clouds in Central Alberta, Environment Canada advises

Chances of a weak landspout tornado in Red Deer and Central Alberta

Lock it or Lose it campaign gives Red Deer drivers poor crime prevention scores

Drivers left electronic devices, keys, in plain sight; some left windows open

O No Canada!: Team apologizes for botching Canadian anthem

LOWELL, Mass. — A minor league baseball team in Massachusetts is apologizing… Continue reading

Nigeria captain hid dad’s abduction, played World Cup match

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia — Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel says he was… Continue reading

Thai official: Boys may have to dive from cave despite peril

MAE SAI, Thailand — A top Thai official said Tuesday that heavy… Continue reading

Greenpeace drone, toy plane crash into French nuclear plant

PARIS — Greenpeace activists say they have crashed two remote-controlled aircraft —… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month