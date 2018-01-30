Harley shutting down Missouri plant amid sales decline

NEW YORK — Harley-Davidson Inc. will close its Kansas City, Missouri, plant as part of a cost-cutting move as it sells fewer of it iconic motorcycles.

The Milwaukee-based company reported a 7.9 per cent drop to 241,498 motorcycle shipments in 2017 and expects the figure to continue dropping. It forecast 231,000 to 236,000 motorcycle shipments in 2018.

“The decision to consolidate our final assembly plants was made after very careful consideration of our manufacturing footprint and the appropriate capacity given the current business environment,” said President and CEO Matt Levatich.

U.S. motorcycle sales peaked at more than 1.1 million in 2005 but then plummeted during the recession. They’ve had trouble coming out of that trough because of demographic shifts. As baby boomers stop riding, there aren’t enough millennials taking up the slack, analysts say.

Specifically, Harley-Davidson said it is consolidating the Kansas City assembly plant into its York, Pennsylvania, facility. The move will mean 800 layoffs at the Kansas City facility, beginning midyear, and it will close by the third quarter of 2019.

The company said it will add up to 450 new positions at the York facility.

It expects to book restructuring and other costs of $170 million to $200 million and capital investment costs of about $75 million over two years. The move is expected to lead to ongoing annual savings of $65 million to $75 million after 2020.

The motorcycle maker reported an 82 per cent slide in fourth-quarter profit to $8.3 million, or 5 cents per share, partly on charge related to the new tax code. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, were 54 cents per share.

Revenue rose 12 per cent to $1.05 billion, mainly on pricing as retail sales of motorcycles fell 9.6 per cent worldwide.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share, while nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion in revenue.

For the year, the company earned $521.8 million, or $3.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.92 billion.

Harley-Davidson shares slid 8.1 per cent, or $4.45, to close Tuesday at $50.84. Shares of the company have declined about 12 per cent in the past year.

Previous story
Nick Geer, businessman and former head of ICBC, dies in California car crash
Next story
Value meals and new chicken snack boosts McDonald’s

Just Posted

Red Deer Public school district adds Arabic on lunch menus

Lunch menus at Fairview Elementary School are now bilingual — English and… Continue reading

Future of Red Deer’s historic Parsons House remains uncertain

No decision yet on whether land will be needed for new courthouse

WATCH: When it starts to fall apart: A Red Deer artist creates a metaphoric exhibit about Alberta

Robin Lambert creates precarious sculptures about unsustainability

UPDATED: RCMP unit remove homemade explosive from Red Deer home

A homemade explosive device found while Red Deer RCMP executed a search… Continue reading

Bentley fire truck Paraguay-bound

Bentley’s truck is the fourth Central Alberta truck donated to Paraguay

UPDATE: Red Deer man charged with child pornography, sexual assault

Police search for more victims

Innisfail council gives the go-ahead to solar project

The project won’t impact users’ utility bills

Do women need to ‘step up’? Grammy leader’s comment sparks debate on gender

TORONTO — Canadian singer Alessia Cara was the only woman to win… Continue reading

Louvre displays art looted by Nazis, hopes to find owners

PARIS — The Louvre Museum is putting 31 paintings on permanent display… Continue reading

Green party leader Elizabeth May asks lawyer to investigate bullying claims

OTTAWA — Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says she asked for an… Continue reading

Super Bowl ads aim for the heart – and sometimes lower

After a year of political and cultural upheaval, Super Bowl advertisers appear… Continue reading

Patinage en foret outside Ottawa offers a picturesque skate through a forest

The scraping of skates on ice and the occasional bird call are… Continue reading

More caffeine, please: Keurig is buying Dr Pepper Snapple

Keurig is buying Dr Pepper Snapple Group, bringing together the make-at-home coffee… Continue reading

Tories pan Liberal caucus proposal to decriminalize use of all illegal drugs

OTTAWA — The war on drugs may move to a new battlefield… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month