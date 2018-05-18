Hasbro trademarks Play-doh’s scent: Sweet, slightly musky

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Hasbro has trademarked the scent of Play-doh.

The toy company on Friday announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has recognized Play-doh’s distinctive smell with a registered trademark, something rarely issued for a scent.

The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based toymaker describes it as a “sweet, slightly musky, vanilla fragrance, with slight overtones of cherry, combined with the smell of a salted, wheat-based dough.”

The Play-doh brand has been around since 1956. Hasbro applied for the scent trademark last year.

The company says in a press release that the smell “has always been synonymous with childhood and fun” and explains that the trademark allows it to protect “an invaluable point of connection between the brand and fans.”

There are already some Play-doh-scented products available online, including cologne and soy candles.

Previous story
U.S. stocks edge lower in morning trading; oil slides
Next story
US Attorney: Oregon has major pot overproduction

Just Posted

Four Maskwacis Cree Nations united their 11 schools under one education commission

Landmark signing ceremony held with federal government

Rimbey RCMP seek hotel theft suspect

Man took cash from safe at the Rimbey Motor Inn on May 1

Teen held in Texas attack is said to have used father’s guns

SANTA FE, Texas — The Texas student charged in the school shooting… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Hunting Hills students celebrate graduation

The grad ceremony was held at the ENMAX Centrium Friday in Red Deer

Update: Gunman opens fire in Texas high school, killing 10 people

SANTA FE, Texas — A 17-year-old carrying a shotgun and a revolver… Continue reading

Red Deer Legion prepares to downsize

Sale of legion building almost complete

Ontario’s teen royal wedding guest ready with ‘dream dress’

LONDON — Teenage royal wedding guest Faith Dickinson says she’s got her… Continue reading

Defence Department reports new delays in 10 major procurement projects

OTTAWA — The Defence Department is reporting fresh delays in 10 major… Continue reading

Washington police say DNA led to arrest for 1987 murders of Victoria couple

EVERETT, Wash. — Police in Washington state say new DNA technology led… Continue reading

Red Deer’s 43 Street closes starting Tuesday

A portion of 43 Street in Red Deer will be closed starting… Continue reading

Trudeau touts technological innovation, meets robots during MIT campus visit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remembers asking his father why… Continue reading

Rimbey credit card frauds lead to arrest

RCMP arrested a man after allegedly committing credit card twice in the Central Alberta town

Rimbey airport on the market – again

The Rimbey Airport is back on the market. At least one potential… Continue reading

Bad haircut dispute turns ugly

NEW YORK — Police say a stylist at a Brooklyn barbershop threw… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month