The Toronto-based Hudson’s Bay Co. is getting rid of its Home Outfitters brand. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

HBC to shutter Home Outfitters brand and likely some Saks Off Fifth locations

TORONTO — Hudson’s Bay Co. is shuttering its Home Outfitters business and eyeing the closures of 20 of its Saks Off Fifth locations, in a bid to increase profitability.

The Toronto-based company behind a handful of big-box and luxury retailers said its decision to shut down its household goods brand, with 37 stores in Canada, and review its roster of 133 Saks Off Fifth stores is part of a plan to “reduce costs, simplify the business and improve overall profitability.”

“Further streamlining our retail portfolio enables even greater focus on our businesses with the strongest growth opportunities,” said Helena Foulkes, HBC’s chief executive officer, in a release. “The divestiture of (online retailer) Gilt, rightsizing of Lord & Taylor, the recent merger of our European retail operations in Germany, and today’s announcement exemplify the bold strategic actions we are taking to set HBC up for long-term success.”

Foulkes, who was not made available for interviews, and HBC have faced scrutiny over the last year due to the company’s performance.

The company has had to repeatedly defend itself against activist investor Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC, which sent a letter to HBC shareholders in late November, calling out the board for failing to take decisive action to unlock value for shareholders.

Land and Buildings said it believes HBC could double or triple its share price and find benefits by selling Saks Fifth Avenue, its remaining 50 per cent interest in its European business to Signa Holding GmbH, and Lord and Taylor to a mass merchant.

In its latest quarter, HBC’s net loss reached $164 million or 69 cents per share, including discontinued operations.

HBC said it expects the Home Outfitters closure and Saks Off Fifth review to be “slightly favourable to adjusted EBITDA.”

HBC said the shutdown of all 37 Home Outfitters locations will occur this year and most of the markets the brand is in will still be served by HBC.

The company said the review will allow it to focus on its “best locations” and on its e-commerce offerings.

Home Outfitters employed less than 700 people.

“We know this news is difficult for our associates,” Foulkes said. “We are grateful for their ongoing efforts to serve our customers and we will work to find opportunities within HBC for impacted team members where possible.”

Retail expert Brynn Winegard said the demise of Home Outfitters is the product of a retail industry facing the challenge of maintaining margins and foot traffic in an age where consumers are comfortable searching, comparing, and transacting online.

Winegard said in an email to The Canadian Press that HBC needs to focus on having well-trained floor staff “who provide advice, guidance shoppers need and can’t Google themselves,” and on creating an experience for consumers that stretches beyond shopping to include things like eating.

“That usually requires real estate and a price point that warrants this extra experiential space,” she said. “Home Outfitters does not service a target consumer willing to pay these higher prices, however.”

Previous story
GM Canada takes Unifor to labour board over allegations of unlawful striking
Next story
Zion’s freak injury ripples in basketball, business worlds

Just Posted

Regulator’s report unlikely to settle Trans Mountain pipeline expansion battle

CALGARY — An environmental group that tried to widen the scope of… Continue reading

Red Deer firefighter is recovering, thanks community for support

Firefighters who help together, stick together. Red Deer firefighter medic Ben Barthel,… Continue reading

Biathlon women sweep the podium for second time

Biathlon women took top four spots in Thursday’s 10-km race

Zion’s freak injury ripples in basketball, business worlds

DURHAM, N.C. — Soon after Zion Williamson’s shoe ripped apart, Nike’s stock… Continue reading

HBC to shutter Home Outfitters brand and likely some Saks Off Fifth locations

TORONTO — Hudson’s Bay Co. is shuttering its Home Outfitters business and… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: Must have wardrobe basics

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Abel begins diving season on brink of record for most worlds medals

MONTREAL — Jennifer Abel could make history this summer in Gwangju, South… Continue reading

On eve of return to Toronto, former Raptors star DeRozan says he’s “moved on”

TORONTO — DeMar DeRozan has found closure. When the player once fondly… Continue reading

ACTRA to honour actress Jayne Eastwood who says being on set is her ‘happy place’

TORONTO — Looking back on her five decades in show business, Toronto… Continue reading

If proven, Smollett allegations could be a ‘career killer’

LOS ANGELES — Jussie Smollett is enmeshed in weekly drama on the… Continue reading

Ponoka host to Bayer Crop Science seed innovations trade show

The company held a trade show with seed crop science industry partners at the ag event centre

Gaudreau snaps goal drought to help Flames double up Islanders 4-2

CALGARY — The drought is over for Johnny Gaudreau. Gaudreau’s first goal… Continue reading

Federal government set to develop code of conduct for sport in Canada

OTTAWA — The federal government is developing a code of conduct for… Continue reading

Jay Baruchel has trained the dragon, now he’s letting go with ‘The Hidden World’

TORONTO — The first time actor Jay Baruchel stepped into a recording… Continue reading

Most Read