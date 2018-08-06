Heat wave: Portugal tames wildfire; French cities ban cars

LISBON, Portugal — Firefighters in Portugal were close to bringing a major, four-day wildfire near a popular tourist area under control Monday as sweltering weather gripped much of Europe.

The Portuguese Civil Protection Agency said firefighters had contained 95 per cent of the blaze in rolling hills by the country’s southern Algarve coast, though they were wary of reignitions and changes in the wind.

The news brought relief for locals and tourists who spent tense hours after dark Sunday as the huge blaze passed by the outskirts of Monchique, a town of 2,000 people 250 kilometres (155 miles) south of Lisbon.

High plumes of black smoke from the wildfire could be seen from the famous beaches of Portugal’s Algarve region.

As the smoke gradually cleared Monday, 13 aircraft swung into action, including two large Canadair water-dropping planes sent by Spain. More than 1,100 firefighters were deployed to fight the blaze.

Authorities said 44 people required medical assistance, including a 72-year-old woman who was seriously hurt.

The blaze erupted amid a heatwave caused by a mass of hot air from North Africa that sent temperatures in Portugal and Spain over 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) over the weekend.

The rest of Europe has also felt the torrid recent weather.

In France, where four nuclear reactors have been temporarily closed due to the heat, three cities banned the most polluting cars from the roads because of heat-linked ozone pollution. In Paris and Strasbourg, the ban concerned vehicles that are 12 years and older, while in Lyon only cars with a clean air sticker were allowed.

The heat wave in France was expected to last until Thursday, with temperatures peaking Tuesday.

In Germany, the grape harvest started on its earliest date yet amid an exceptionally hot summer. The first grapes are used to make Federweisser, a young wine that gives the first hints about the year’s potential quality. The main harvest is expected to start in late August or early September.

In Norway, authorities warned motorists to watch out for reindeer and sheep taking shelter from the heat in highway tunnels. The country has an estimated 220,000 reindeer and more than 800,000 sheep.

Neighbouring Sweden has been fighting an uncommon number of wildfires this summer, even above the Arctic Circle, and a European Union official pointed his finger at climate change.

“We are facing a new reality,” EU Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Christos Stylianides said. As a result, the EU must become “collectively better prepared and stronger in responding to multiple disasters across the continent.”

Over the weekend, Lisbon broke a 37-year-old record to notch its hottest temperature ever and new heat records were set in 26 places around Portugal.

That extreme heat was easing a bit Monday but parts of south and northeast Portugal remained at “extreme risk” of wildfires, according to the national weather agency.

 

Previous story
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Next story
Malaysia: Indonesia returns yacht at centre of graft probe

Just Posted

Heat warning in effect for Central Alberta all week

A heat warning is in effect for some parts of Central Alberta,… Continue reading

Red Deer DQ locations to reach $1M mark on Miracle Treat Day

The money raised benefits organizations dedicated to saving and improving lives of children

Man hurt while hitchhiking from Red Deer to Lacombe

A 26-year-old man was hitchhiking from Red Deer to Lacombe Saturday when… Continue reading

Crews rescue boaters in Central Alberta after canoe capsizes

Group of eight was stranded in North Saskatchewan River Saturday

More details emerge about deadly Manitoba tornado’s destructive path

ALONSA, Man. — More details are emerging about a tornado that carved… Continue reading

WATCH: Rain can’t stop car show from rocking

Rain couldn’t stop car-lovers from enjoying Rock’n Red Deer. After taking over… Continue reading

Prime Minister Trudeau continues B.C. long weekend tour at Vancouver Pride

VANCOUVER — A weekend tour of British Columbia continued for Prime Minister… Continue reading

Fuel truck explosion in Italy kills 2, injures up to 70

MILAN — A tanker truck carrying flammable material exploded Monday on a… Continue reading

Saudi Arabia expelling Canadian ambassador and suspending new trade with Canada

OTTAWA — Saudi Arabia said Sunday it is ordering Canada’s ambassador to… Continue reading

Entangled right whale freed from buoy after being spotted on Sunday

GRAND MANAN, N.B. — The Campobello Whale Rescue Team says an entangled… Continue reading

Experts say forest fires like ones in Ontario can take long-term toll on environment

TORONTO — Forest fires like the ones currently burning in Ontario can… Continue reading

Hot, humid weather prompts heat warnings across Canada

Hot, steamy weather has prompted Canada’s national weather forecaster to issue heat… Continue reading

New federal probe opens on P.E.I. immigrants alleged to have used fake addresses

A second federal probe is underway in Prince Edward Island alleging hundreds… Continue reading

5 killed when small plane crashes in California parking lot

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Five people on board a small airplane were… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month