Here comes the sun: Solar energy projects gain momentum in southeast Alberta

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — A major German energy firm says it plans to begin construction on two solar energy projects in southeastern Alberta this spring.

Innogy says it has acquired the projects from its Canadian development partner, Calgary-based Solar Krafte.

Innogy is a major European power provider with operations in 16 countries and 40,000 employees.

It’s the latest company to show growing interest in developing solar energy fields in the province’s southeast.

The projects are the fifth and sixth to be green-lighted for the region in the last three weeks.

The estimated construction value for the two facilities near Vauxhall is $80 million — all privately financed.

“It could be very busy, and it’s all southern Alberta,” said Jeff Thachuk, CEO of Solar Krafte, which designed and permitted the projects sold this month to Innogy.

“It’s without (subsidy) or government tender in any way shape or form,” said Thachuk. “Over the past seven, eight years, solar has become competitive with other forms of generation, specifically conventional generation.”

For several years industry observers and utility companies have advanced proposals for dozens of solar projects in Alberta, but until this year few were given the go-ahead.

Since 2015, Solar Krafte has signed lease agreements, completed design and planning and gained regulatory approval on about 10 potential solar fields, which it markets to utility firms.

“Our first two projects in Canada are a perfect fit with our strategy to deliver utility-scale solar projects in promising markets,” Thorsten Blanke, head of Innogy’s solar division, said in a news release.

Solar Krafte still owns seven other projects in southern Alberta, including a large 74-megawatt facility proposed near Enchant.

Last week, Ontario-based Canadian Solar Association was awarded a 20-year supply contract for the provincial government.

Environment Minister Shannon Phillips said the agreement was a signal to the sector that it’s time to go ahead with solar power investment in Alberta.

“We’ve been told that it can’t be done, but it’s clear that it can and should be done,” she said.

John Gorman, president of Canadian Solar, told a news conference last week that the capital costs of solar panels have dropped by 90 per cent over 10 years.

The Alberta government contract is attached to an indexed price of 4.8 cents per kilowatt hour. The average market price for consumers this month is 7.1 cents and the average grid price in 2018 was 5.5 cents, according to the Alberta Electric System Operator.

Previous story
Stelco says fed measures helping steel prices as it focuses on domestic market
Next story
CRTC report confirms unacceptable sales practices used by telecom industry

Just Posted

Shipping oil by rail questioned

Red Deer-area mayors respond

Peruvian brothers travel nearly 8,000 km to volunteer at Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

Italo and Mirko Del Castillo say Canadian warmth contrasts with twinter cold

Pride Days celebrated for first time at Canada Winter Games on Feb. 21 and 28

Pride Days are another first for Red Deer’s 2019 Canada Winter Games.… Continue reading

Alberta investing $3.7B to move oil by rail, leasing cars

EDMONTON — The Alberta government says it’s investing $3.7 billion to move… Continue reading

Red Deerians arrested with vehicles stolen from Drumheller

Drumheller RCMP investigate

Gardening: What are you planting in 2019?

What’s new in plants for 2019? Checking catalogues, greenhouses and stores will… Continue reading

Canada’s bobsleigh team races World Cup on Calgary home track facing closure

CALGARY — Canada’s skeleton and bobsled teams will race a World Cup… Continue reading

Italy becomes ninth international football league to join forces with CFL

TORONTO — Add Italy to the growing list of international football federations… Continue reading

Toronto Defiant Overwatch academy team to be known as the Montreal Rebellion

MONTREAL — The Toronto Defiant’s Overwatch academy team will be known as… Continue reading

Canadian fashion and design insiders recall Karl Lagerfeld’s charm, ingenuity

TORONTO — Several Canadian fashion and design experts who knew couture icon… Continue reading

Millennial Money: Make your funds move at the speed of life

Change is constant — especially when you’re young. Chances are you’ll cycle… Continue reading

TSB says improved tankers involved in Manitoba derailment that spilled crude

ST. LAZARE, Man. — Federal investigators say CN rail cars that spilled… Continue reading

Vancouver duo faced health scare while making Oscar-nominated ‘Animal Behaviour’

TORONTO — Husband-and-wife filmmakers Alison Snowden and David Fine had almost finished… Continue reading

Most Read