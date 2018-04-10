Horgan says Alberta legislation to raise gas prices in B.C. ‘provocative’

VICTORIA — Premier John Horgan says he’s surprised and concerned that Alberta is preparing to pass legislation that could drive up the price of gasoline in British Columbia over an escalating pipeline feud.

Alberta’s New Democrat government introduced Bill 12 Tuesday, Preserving Canada’s Economic Prosperity Act.

Premier Rachel Notley says the legislation gives her province the power to reduce oil flows to B.C., which could send gas prices in the province soaring.

Horgan says he’s concerned Alberta’s provocative actions will have adverse consequences on B.C., which could include increased gas prices.

Motorists in Metro Vancouver are already paying the highest prices in Canada at above $1.50 a litre.

The dispute between B.C., Alberta and the federal government heated up Sunday when energy company Kinder Morgan announced it was scaling back on the federally approved $7.4-billion Trans Mountain pipeline project because of opposition and delays within B.C.

