IKEA upgrades Quebec City presence by opening Canada’s 14th store

QUEBEC — Hundreds of shoppers waited in line for the opening of Ikea’s 14th Canadian warehouse in Quebec City.

Some even withstood the overnight rain to be among the first the enter the furniture warehouse retailer and the chance to receive a gift card.

The retailer upgraded its presence in Quebec City by replacing Canada’s first pick up and order point with the country’s 14th warehouse.

A company spokeswoman says the success of the smaller location that opened in December 2015 and market research convinced the Swedish chain to return to the city with a full store 22 years after a franchised retail location closed in 1996 before the Ikea Group entered the Canadian market.

The Quebec City store will employ more than 280 people in addition to some 500 indirect jobs created during construction.

Founded in 1943, the Scandinavian retailer has 357 stores in more than 29 countries, including about a dozen in Canada that attracted 28 million shoppers last year.

Previous story
Scent of smoke: B.C. wineries look for ways to cut wildfire risks
Next story
Suncor restarting Edmonton refinery after power outage stalls production

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Andrew Nielsen brings Calder Cup to Red Deer

The 21-year-old Red Deer native won the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup with the Toronto Marlies

Appeal court rules on Red Deer dentist

Most advertising allegations upheld

Train and dump truck collide near Stettler

Stettler RCMP investigate

Red Deer Food Bank second site a success one year after opening: executive director

The second site, located at The Mustard Seed, opened August 2017

Revitalization in Red Deer’s Railyards

Municipal planning commission approves project

WATCH: Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre grand opening in Red Deer

The ribbon has officially been cut for the Gary W. Harris Canada… Continue reading

Nova Scotia man fighting perception he is sex offender who has the same name

TRURO, N.S. — A Nova Scotia contractor who shares the exact name… Continue reading

Residents of Lower Post, B.C., told to take refuge in Yukon as wildfire rages

Residents of a tiny British Columbia community near the Yukon boundary are… Continue reading

Man who killed yoga instructor to serve at least 15 years in prison

HALIFAX — A Halifax man convicted in the violent death of a… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos’ president steps down from executive; cites family, career

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — The man who became the public face of the… Continue reading

Convicted Canadian spy who sold secrets to Russia granted day parole

DORCHESTER, N.B. — A former Canadian naval intelligence officer convicted of spying… Continue reading

Indictments? Impeachment? A look at Trump’s legal woes

A bad day in court for his former associates could foreshadow hard… Continue reading

PM to visit northern B.C. as cabinet holds retreat amid wildfire crisis

NANAIMO, B.C. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his newly shuffled cabinet… Continue reading

Heckle heard around the country offers sneak peek at 2019 campaign narrative

OTTAWA — The Prime Minister’s Office is refusing to say precisely when… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month