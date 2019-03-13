A judge granted Imperial Tobacco Canada creditor protection Tuesday, and JTI-Macdonald Corp. was granted creditor protection last Friday. (File photo by BLACK PRESS)

Imperial Tobacco Canada gets creditor protection in $15B Quebec lawsuit

MONTREAL — Imperial Tobacco Canada is the latest company to receive a temporary reprieve from compensating 100,000 Quebec smokers after securing creditor protection in an Ontario court.

A judge granted Imperial Tobacco Canada creditor protection Tuesday, and JTI-Macdonald Corp. was granted creditor protection last Friday.

The two companies, along with Benson & Hedges, lost an appeal of a landmark $15-billion class-action lawsuit in the Quebec Court of Appeal on March 1.

The Ontario Superior Court decision suspends legal proceedings against all three companies until April 5, even though only Imperial Tobacco Canada and JTI-Macdonald sought protection from creditors.

The Quebec Council on Tobacco and Health led two class actions against the companies and won in 2015, when Quebec Superior Court Justice Brian Riordan ordered the companies to make payments of more than $15 billion to smokers who either fell ill or were addicted.

At the time, the ruling was believed to be the biggest class action award in Canadian history.

“Imperial Tobacco Canada continues to disagree with the judgments by the Quebec Court of Appeal and the Quebec Superior Court,” the company said in a statement Tuesday.

“Canadian consumers and governments have been aware of the health risks associated with smoking for decades, and the Company has always operated and sold its legal products within a regulatory framework dictated by governments.”

The Quebec Council on Tobacco and Health has said that the Ontario court’s ruling can be extended beyond April 5 and victims could never see any money.

“Companies are very good at finding strategies to avoid paying damages they were ordered to pay,” spokesman Mario Bujold said Monday.

“The Superior Court in Ontario is suspending the rights recognized by six judges in Quebec. It’s unacceptable.”

Previous story
Boeing 737s continue to fly Canadian skies despite being grounded abroad
Next story
UK lawmakers seek to stop no-deal Brexit as EU warnings grow

Just Posted

A Red Deer senior’s operatic dream is about to come true

Mary Rose Lunam and 19 friends will see ‘The Magic Flute,’ starring a Red Deerian

UK lawmakers seek to stop no-deal Brexit as EU warnings grow

LONDON — Britain and the European Union braced Wednesday for a chaotic,… Continue reading

Imperial Tobacco Canada gets creditor protection in $15B Quebec lawsuit

MONTREAL — Imperial Tobacco Canada is the latest company to receive a… Continue reading

Judge gives 4-year sentence to Quebec driver who was texting before fatal crash

MONTREAL — A Quebec man convicted of killing another driver and injuring… Continue reading

Garneau to update Canada’s position on Boeing 737 Max 8 as pressure mounts

OTTAWA — Transport Minister Marc Garneau is set to update Ottawa’s position… Continue reading

WATCH: Nearly 100 people march for women in Red Deer

Saturday’s march celebrated International Women’s Day

‘A never-ending cycle unless you break it’: Snotty Nose Rez Kids push against racism

TORONTO — Snotty Nose Rez Kids rappers Darren Metz and Quinton Nyce… Continue reading

‘Anne with an E’ finds cast for Indigenous storyline for season 3

TORONTO — The Canadian coming-of-age series “Anne with an E” has found… Continue reading

Gaudreau has career-high six points in Flames’ 9-4 win over Devils

Flames 9, Devils 4 CALGARY — Johnny Gaudreau had a hat trick… Continue reading

Edmonton police charge robbery suspect in case involving explosives

Edmonton police have charged a British Columbia man after an investigation into… Continue reading

Man killed by heavy machinery third workplace death in Alberta this month

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is investigating a… Continue reading

Potential challenger to Trump will head to NH next month

CONCORD, N.H. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will speak in New Hampshire… Continue reading

Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash

One of the youngest victims of the Ethiopian Airlines crash is nine-month-old… Continue reading

Defence wraps up its case at the Dennis Oland murder trial in New Brunswick

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — The defence has wrapped up its case in… Continue reading

Most Read