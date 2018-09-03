Insider Q&A: Small Colorado manufacturer caught in trade war

Insider Q&A: Small Colorado manufacturer caught in trade war

WASHINGTON — Troy Roberts has been at ground zero for the trade war being waged by President Donald Trump. And he worries that American companies like his will get hurt.

Roberts is CEO of Qualtek Manufacturing, which employs 74 people at a plant in Colorado Springs, Colorado, producing specialty metal parts for medical equipment. The cost of the steel and aluminum he uses jumped after Trump announced his intention in March to impose a 25 per cent tariff on steel imports and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminum imports.

The Associated Press spoke recently with Roberts about the impact of the administration’s trade policies.

———

How has your company been affected by the president’s decision to levy tariffs on steel and aluminum imports?

Our primary raw materials are stainless steel and aluminum. Prices have increased over 30 per cent. Our supply comes from U.S. mills. It is not foreign purchases. But the higher tariffs imposed on foreign steel and aluminum have allowed U.S. producers to significantly increase their prices.

———

Have these higher prices hurt your business?

We are contract manufacturers, so we already had a lot of pre-tariff material to fulfil our existing contracts. But as these contracts come up for renewal, it will be very problematic because we do not believe our customers will accept these kinds of price increases. Our customers can go elsewhere.

———

What kind of impact are we talking about?

If we had to pay the higher materials prices for our existing contracts, it would have added $300,000 to the cost of our products. That hasn’t hit us yet because we are still filling existing contracts, but those higher prices will start to hit in the next six months.

———

Can your competitors avoid higher prices by moving production abroad?

Yes. They can move their operations to countries like Mexico or Canada. They don’t have to move far.

———

What have members of Congress told you?

The biggest misconception is that they thought this would just increase the price of foreign steel and aluminum. But these tariffs allow U.S. producers to raise their prices.

———

How do you think this trade dispute will end?

The longer this trade war goes on, I believe it will lead to a permanent loss of markets for U.S. companies and the jobs that go with them. A lot of my competitors who have operations in Mexico or other countries are already getting pressure from their customers to move their production.

Larger companies have room to manoeuvr. But a small company like ours — we are getting squeezed between our customers and foreign competition. We will disappear.

—————————————

Interviewed by Martin Crutsinger.

Answers edited for clarity and length.

Previous story
Trump sees mixing trade, foreign policy as good politics
Next story
Organic farming goes for scale in Prairies, pushes back on skepticism

Just Posted

Memorial tennis tournament in Red Deer Sept. 15

Honouring Red Deer’s long time tennis player Thelma Smith

Proposed waste-to-energy project in Sylvan Lake could take two years

Fogdog Energy process converts municipal garbage into a carbon fluff that can be turned into fuel

Supporting people with Parkinson in the Red Deer area

Flexxaire Parkinson Step ‘n Stride is set for Sept. 9

Dogs that detect gathered at Sunnybrook Farm Museum

A Sporting Detection Dogs Association sanctioned event brought dogs from across the province to Red Deer

Emerson Drive to headline CFR 45 Cabaret

Emerson Drive will be the headliner for the CFR 45 Cabaret later… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deerians celebrate Labour Day with community barbecue

Red Deer & District Labour Council supports pharmacare plan for Canadians

Jaguars receiver Moncrief takes on bigger role without Lee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It wasn’t too long ago that veteran receiver Donte… Continue reading

After Rio museum burns, Brazilians question who is at fault

RIO DE JANEIRO — Smoke rose Monday from the burned-out hulk of… Continue reading

Myanmar court sentences Reuters reporters to 7 years in jail

YANGON, Myanmar — A Myanmar court sentenced two Reuters journalists to seven… Continue reading

Trump’s pollution rules rollback to hit coal country hard

GRANT TOWN, W.Va. — It’s coal people like miner Steve Knotts, 62,… Continue reading

Patchwork of programs serve child sex-trafficking victims

DALLAS — Not long after the last time Cecilia Roberts was sent… Continue reading

Duterte calls Hitler ‘insane’ at Holocaust memorial

JERUSALEM — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who once compared himself to Hitler,… Continue reading

Detroit is latest big school district to turn off tap water

DETROIT — Some 50,000 Detroit public school students will start the school… Continue reading

Make robots pay taxes? Documents detail ideas to adapt to changing labour force

OTTAWA — The Liberals have been told to consider taxing robots that… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month